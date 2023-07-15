Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 will release on July 22, 2023. With how the events transpired in the previous episode, fans can expect to see more of Mini Yaemori as Kazuya moves forward with his film project. Despite Mini Yaemori making her debut in the third installment’s premiere, she was not given sufficient screen time to allow fans to understand her character better.

However, the second episode, “Girlfriend Next Door,” eventually revealed her childish and optimistic persona, which even surprised Kazuya, who presumed her to be just another random neighbor. With Ruka forcibly including herself in the project and Mini declaring her intention to make Kazuya and Mizuhara’s love flourish, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 will eventually provide an exciting start to the season.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 will release this Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. 28 broadcasting stations affiliated with TBS and MBS’ Super Animeism programming Block will air the episode. The release dates and times for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3, along with the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 9:23 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 11:23 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 12:23 am

British Summer Time: Friday, July 21, 5:23 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 9:53 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 6:23 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, July 22, 1:53 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, July 22, 12:23 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, July 21, 1:23 pm

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The popular anime streaming giant also includes previous installments of the anime.

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2

Finding Chizuru leaving Kazuya’s apartment late at night caused Ruka to burst into tears. After accusing Chizuru of having intentions of stealing her, Ruka decided to leave the premises. However, the former eventually revealed that they were working together on her film project and explained the whole situation that had happened so far.

Upon Ruka’s request to include her in the project, she was added to the team, with Chzuru seconding the decision. Amidst the tension-filled atmosphere, Ruka incited a cold war by asking Kazuya if he liked her soup better than Chizuru’s omurice. Kazuya was aware of Ruka’s tantrums, and he proclaimed her dish was more amazing than Chizuru’s.

After meeting her grandmother the next day, Chizuru wanted to know her opinion on Kazuya, to which she simply said that the boy has many imperfections, but no one would be a better match for her besides him. Kazuya was thrilled to reveal to Chizuru that their project had been accepted by the specialist for crowdfunding.

Later at night, while Kazuya headed out to grab some meals, Mini forcibly pulled him into her room and eventually showed a video of their altercation last night when Ruka encountered Chizuru.

Mini revealed that she had no intention to blackmail either of them but kept the clip for self-defense if she got caught up in a ‘messy’ situation. Mini disclosed her streamer and cosplayer professions to Kazuya and swore to make him and Chizuru fall in love with each other.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 is expected to see further complications in the love triangle as Ruka’s inclusion in the film project will eventually stir more tension. As Mini pledges to assist Kazuya with his romantic struggles, fans can expect her unconventional methods to bring chaos and clarity. Unforeseen challenges and surprising revelations lie ahead, testing Kazuya, Ruka, and Chizuru.

