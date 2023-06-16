Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 unveils new character PV and more

One of the most highly anticipated television anime series of the Summer 2023 season is none other than Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3. Set to continue the beloved story of Kazuya Kinoshita, fans of the series cannot wait for the upcoming season premiere, which is just weeks away at the time of this article’s writing.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 is especially exciting due to the new characters set to be introduced this season, many of which have been featured in previous promotional material. In light of this, the latest promotional video for the upcoming third season of the series focused on the new character Mini Yaemori, who is set to play a major role in the upcoming season. In addition, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3’s latest promotional video also revealed the ending theme song artist and more.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 puts its new character Mini Yaemori in the spotlight in latest preview video

Epic Anime News @EpicFlixAnime



The new Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Mini Yaemori character promoThe new #anime season is scheduled to begin on July 7! Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Mini Yaemori character promoThe new #anime season is scheduled to begin on July 7! https://t.co/GyTEjaI44y

On Friday, June 16, 2023, the official Twitter account for the Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 anime series shared the latest promotional video and additional information for the season. The video highlighted the aforementioned new character, Mini Yaemori, while also providing a "date visual" for her.

The video also revealed that music duo Amber’s will be performing the ending theme song for the third season, entitled End Roll. In addition, Japanese musician Halca will be performing the series’ opening theme, Renai mm Film (Love mm Film).

Yu Serizawa is set to voice Yaemori. The returning cast for the series includes Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, and Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 is set to premiere on July 7, 2023, in the Super Animeism block on MBS, TBS, and 26 other affiliates. The upcoming third season will continue the television anime adaptation of creator, author, and illustrator Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series of the same name.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the season worldwide via their platform, excluding Asia. The streaming giant previously broadcast the second and first seasons as they aired, with each premiering in July 2022 and July 2020, respectively.

Shin’ya Une is replacing Kazumoi Koga to direct the upcoming season at TMS Entertainment, in collaboration with Studio Comet. Mitsutaka Hiroti is returning to write scripts for the series, while Kanna Hirayama is once again designing the characters. HYADAIN is returning to compose the music. Sound director Hajime Takakuwa, art director Minoru Akiba, color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro, composing director of photography Shintaro Sakai, and editor Yumiko Nakaba round out the returning staff.

Miyajima’s original manga launched in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in July 2017, where it is still serialized on a regular basis. The series’ 31st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 17, 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing is also publishing the series in English.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes