Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 Review - Mizuhara knows everything, Kazuya rents Sumi Sakuraswa

The fourth episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 is titled "Birthday and Girlfriend." This article will briefly explain Episode 5 by diverging it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 - Highlights

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 - Mizuhara doesn’t want to believe

Encountering Mizuhara out of the blue in front of his door, Kazuya noticed that she was being a little distant. Later, he finds out that she knows everything that happened last night due to Ruka’s intentional loud pitch. Since Mizuhara was the one who introduced Ruka to Kazuya, she admittedly doesn't want to blame him.

However, Mizuhara wanted Kazuya to know that he should be sane enough to draw the line. Apart from the latter, the former too became a little restless as she can’t focus on her reading.

Kazuya was frantic over Mizuhara thinking of him like every other guy. Eventually, he found out that her birthday was nearby.

Kazuya wanted to gift Mizuhara something that she would appreciate with her whole heart and forget about whatever happened. However, the gifting ideas on the Diamond app were too expensive for Kazuya.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 - Kazuya needs Sumi’s help

As Kazuya couldn’t rely on Mami and Ruka in this kind of situation, he sought Sumi Sakuraswa’s help by renting her for the entire day. Despite knowing he was in a tight spot, Kazuya kept getting distracted by Sumi’s charm.

He finally realizes that out of all the girls he hangs out with, Sumi is the one who boosts his self-esteem up.

Kazuya finally asks Sumi to help him pick up the perfect gift since he thinks she and Mizuhara talk a lot but given her expressions, it seemed like they don't.

When all her gifting ideas turned out to be flops, Sumi grabbed Kazuya’s hand and took him to a stage play. Surprisingly, the pink ranger in the play turned out to be none other than Mizuhara.

Just by listening to her voice, Kazuya was able to decipher that it is Mizuhara behind the pink ranger's mask. Sumi was happy that Kazuya was happy since he had been getting tense about the whole situation but watching Mizuhara's stage play instantly seemed to calm him.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 - Sumi wants to know more about Kazuya

After the show ended, Sumi explained to Kazuya how gifts are more about sentiments than their monetary value. She said that Mizuhara would be happy with anything he would give her.

Kazuya thanked Sumi for the help and they both headed back to their homes. All of a sudden, Sumi grabbed Kazuya’s wrist as if she wanted to ask something.

Gathering up all her courage, Sumi asked Kazuya about his birthday. Later they both went their separate ways, but Kazuya still didn’t know what to gift Mizuhara on her birthday.

He eventually purchased a box of pickled plums for her, which made her a little awkward at first but later, she enjoyed eating them.

