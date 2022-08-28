Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9 review - Kazuya finds himself in a tight spot on his birthday

Despite being the central characters in Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kazuya and Mizuhara don’t have much screen time together. This is due to the fact that Reiji Miyajima, the creator of the series, doesn’t want other characters like Ruka, Mami, and Sumi to get sidelined, as they also play a pivotal role in the series. However, Episode 8 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 was entirely dedicated to just Mizuhara and Kazuya.

Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite duo together on an unusual date, which surprisingly ended on a good note. Though Kazuya’s date with Mizuhara was unquestionably hilarious, Episode 9 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 has proved that nothing is more entertaining than his own birthday.

Episode 9 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 is titled “Kiss and Girlfriend,” and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9 “Kiss and Girlfriend” Highlights

Kazuya’s grandmother wants to throw a combined birthday party

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9 kicked off with Kazuya’s grandmother relaying the birthday preparation details to him on the phone. She wanted to celebrate Mizuhara’s birthday too, but when Kazuya told her that her birthday had passed a while ago, she got infuriated. Kazuya’s grandmother wanted him to bring along his girlfriend as well, as she wanted to throw a combined birthday party.

Going against his grandmother’s order would have been a straight-up suicide for Kazuya. So, he eventually called Mizuhara to her balcony and explained everything. Mizuhara told Kazuya that she was helpless, as she had to visit her own grandmother at that exact time. However, she relieved him by saying she could get an hour late. Later, Ruka called Kazuya to wish him a happy birthday.

She was thrilled to be by his side for the entire day. However, hearing Kazuya’s awkward silence after she asked about Mizuhara’s presence on his birthday made Ruka end the call instantly. The next day, Ruka got all dressed up and tagged along with Kazuya to his grandmother’s house for his birthday celebration.

Ruka meets Kazuya’s grandmother

On meeting Kazuya’s grandmother, Ruka figured out that Mizuhara is like a part of the family. Considering herself an outcast, Ruka tries to win over Kazuya’s grandmother and the rest of his family’s heart. But Kazuya was scared because he presumed Ruka would rat him and Mizuhara out. Taking Ruka to the kitchen, Kazuya begs her to play along, but Ruka being stubborn, proclaims that she will make his grandmother love her.

Like an ideal girlfriend, Ruka took care of all the members of the family and eventually got closer to them. After Kazuya got up to call Mizuhara, Ruka got a little upset as being a rental girlfriend, Mizuhara can’t share her personal contact number with her clients. Kazuya, on the other hand, faked calling Mizuhara because he haven’t added her as a friend yet.

However, watching Ruka break her character, Kazuya added Mizuhara to his friend list and called to let her know about her whereabouts. After snatching Kazuya’s phone, Ruka berated Mizuhara and ended the call.

Mizuhara joins Kazuya’s birthday party

Mizuhara was a little worried for Kazuya so she took permission from her grandmother and left for Kazuya’s grandmother’s place. Mizuhara’s unexpected arrival made Kazuya’s grandmother overjoyed. The latter even got emotional when the former wanted to pay her respects to the family’s alter.

Ruka got a little sad after she witnessed Kazuya’s grandmother’s attention shift to Mizuhara. Surprised to hear Mizuhara lives in the same neighborhood, Kazuya’s grandmother asked her to be in a live-in relationship with her grandson. Witnessing Ruka’s absence, Kazuya looked around the house.

Kazuya eventually found Ruka standing outside the washroom. However, the latter grabbed the former’s tie and pulled him down to kiss him.

Final Thoughts:

In Rent-a-Girlfriend, Mizuhara and Ruka’s encounters are rare because they voluntarily try not to cross each other's paths. However, Kazuya’s birthday party becomes an exception, as Mizuhara doesn’t want to let down Kazuya’s grandmother, and Ruka doesn’t want to miss her chance of getting close to the family.

Being a panic-stricken individual, Kazuya is used to finding himself in undesirable situations, but having his rental girlfriend and his current girlfriend in front of his grandmother has become a nightmare. Episode 9 of Rent-a-Girlfriend has become yet another hilarious episode of Season 2.

