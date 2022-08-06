Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 review - Kazuya and Mizuhara’s awkward encounter

Even in Season 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kazuya is still trying his best to get to know Mizuhara better. With Ruka and Mami, Kazuya’s life gets more complicated each day. However, spending time with Mizuhara by renting her, makes up for everything.

Kazuya felt bad that his reputation in front of Mizuhara got spoiled when she overheard that Ruka stayed over the entire night at Kazuya’s apartment. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "Booze and Girlfriend." This article will briefly explain Episode 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 Highlights

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 - Mizuhara believes in Kazuya

The sixth episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 kicked off the morning after Mizuhara’s birthday. Kazuya was getting frantic over the pickled plums he gifted to Mizuhara on her birthday. Though the latter liked the gesture, the former’s idea of placing the gift on her balcony wasn't okay.

Kazuya, yet again, tried to convince Mizuhara that nothing really happened between him and Ruka, and this time Mizuhara believed him, as this certain topic was getting annoying for her. Later on campus, Kibe tried to learn more about Mizuhara through Kazuya by asking him inappropriate questions.

Kibe proposed Kazuya to join him and Shun in a get-together, where some strangers whom Takeshi met were also joining.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 - Kazuya shocked to see Mizuhara

Kazuya unexpectedly ran into Mizuhara and her group since they were the strangers Kibe was talking about. Kazuya tried his best to keep his emotions under control and played alongside Mizuhara as complete strangers. When Kawanaka casually addressed Mizuhara as Chizuru, Kibe was surprised to see that she had the same name as Kazuya’s girlfriend.

Mizuhara was on the brink of getting her secret unveiled when Kawanaka forcibly took off her glasses to show everyone how drop-dead gorgeous she is, but as everyone was under the influence of intoxicants, they were having a hard time processing each and everything.

Shun proposed a bamboo shoot drinking game where Mizuhara got targeted each time. To stop Mizuhara from getting drunk and exposing her identity, Kazuya took the fall by losing the game one after the other.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 - Mizuhara helps Kazuya get home

Kazuya tried his best to save Mizuhara from embarrassing herself by getting heavily drunk. However, he was having a hard time even standing straight. After he fell on the sidewalk, Mizuhara came to his rescue and took him home.

Kazuya felt bad for being a bother to Mizuhara and wanted to get into his apartment on his own, but unlocking his door was a huge task for him.

As Kazuya had too much to drink, he couldn’t stop himself from throwing up. Mizuhara told Kazuya that she was aware that he was saving her from getting drunk. All of a sudden, when Mizuhara was rubbing Kazuya's back, the latter fell on top of the former and got unconscious.

Final Thoughts:

In the latest episode, Kazuya was relieved that Mizuhara, at last, believed in him. Though he considered himself to be a bother in her life, he wanted to protect her identity at all costs.

The sixth episode had a dramatic ending, and fans are curious to know what will happen to Kazuya after he wakes up.

