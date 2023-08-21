Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 will be released in Japan on August 26, 2023. With the film complete and entering the screening phase, Mizuhara is on the verge of witnessing her long-held dream transforming into reality as her debut feature film takes its first steps.

In the midst of his hectic schedule, Kazuya found a way to bring happiness to Ruka by dedicating an entire day to celebrating her birthday. While initially unhappy about the fact that the former embarked on a solo trip to Madarao with Chizuru, the latter eventually opened up and shared her feelings.

Ruka admitted that although the situation hurt her, she genuinely felt happy about the film project because it brought joy to Kazuya. With his heart still wavering between Chizuru and Ruka, Kazuya faces an unpredictable path ahead, leaving his romantic future hanging in the balance.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 will air this Saturday, August 24, 2023, in Japan at 1:23 am JST. Crunchyroll will stream the latest episodes outside Asian territories worldwide on August 25, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

The episode will later be released on Friday, August 25. Crunchyroll will be the only platform to stream the latest episodes of the anime exclusively.

Below are the exact release date and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 for all regions with the corresponding time zones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time - 9:23 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11:53 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippines Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7

For Ruka’s first birthday celebration with Kazuya, since they became a couple, she chose to start the day with a trip to the nearby swimming pool, setting the tone for their outing together. While battling his intrusive thoughts, Kazuya was taken aback when he saw Ruka in her new swimsuit.

Yet, the real source of his apprehension arose when he applied sunscreen to her body. Ruka's anger flared as they shared a meal when she discovered Kazuya hadn't brought her a gift.

Later the duo hung out near a beach, where Ruka opened up to Kazuya. She earnestly conveyed that he was, in fact, a truly good person and should stop underestimating himself. Ruka further advised Kazuya to take occasional detours to ensure he doesn’t miss out on the fun parts. For her birthday present,

Ruka wanted to address Kazuya by his first name without using the honorifics, just like an actual couple, and he willingly agreed to her request. At the hospital, Sayuri shared with Chizuru that she strongly resembled her mother in every way.

Running into Chizuru at the hospital, Sumi revealed how hardworking Kazuya was during the film's production. Sayuri met Sumi for the first time and was taken aback by the fact that Chizuru indeed had friends. After Sumi left, Sayuri noticed that Chizuru was talking more about Kazuya and hence concluded that she was in love. This revelation left Chizuru blushing in response.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 will likely see Kazuya finalizing the list of backers who provided substantial support for the film project. Fulfilling their crowdfunding pledge, Chizuru will reward the top backers with special goodies as a token of gratitude for their unwavering support.

While concrete spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 8 are currently unavailable, fans can look forward to a poignant and tear-jerking moment as they witness Chizuru’s successful debut in the world of theater.

