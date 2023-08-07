Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 will release on August 12, 2023. In the upcoming episode, Mini successfully tricks Kazuya into going alone with Chizuru to Madarao. The plan pays off, as Kazuya secretly desires more opportunities to spend time with Chizuru, despite initially refusing.

The previous episode’s cliffhanger has left Kazuya and fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what Chizuru intended to convey to him. Her subtle expressions offered intriguing hints, intensifying the anticipation for her sudden blush as she approached the moment to speak with Kazuya.

However, Chizuru ultimately holding back on what she wanted to say to Kazuya, left him wondering if Mini’s assumptions on her having the exact feelings for him could be true.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 is set to air in Japan this Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1.23 am JST, and in the US on Friday, August 11. Fans worldwide can watch the episode on Crunchyroll exclusively.

Below are the release date and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones listed below:

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 5

After gathering the required funds from the crowdfund, the filming project commenced. Tabuse, Chizuru, and others introduced themselves and said a few words before the shooting kicked off.

Likewise, Kazuya, the producer, was also asked to do the same, but his awkwardness got in the way. Unprepared but enthusiastic, his spontaneous speech garnered applause from the set members, especially Chizuru.

While attempting to shoo away a bothersome cicada disrupting the filming, Kazuya accidentally tumbled off the bridge but fortunately landed safely in the canal below, showcasing his unwavering determination to preserve Chizuru’s moment. Amid the days of ongoing filming, Kazuya began to avoid Chizuru, which she eventually noticed.

Chizuru and Kazuya at Madarao, as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Upon learning Kazuya’s misguided assumption of their incompatible futures, where he envisioned himself as a store manager and her as a renowned actress, Chizuru dismissed these absurd notions as foolish.

With the filming nearly concluded, only Chizuru’s final scene at Madarao remained. However, as Tabuse was occupied with his own project, he entrusted Kazuya with responsibility. Afraid of traveling alone with Chizuru, Kazuya asked Mini and Ruka to accompany them.

While leaving, Kazuya discovered Mini’s lie about joining them, as besides refraining from going to Madarao, she had orchestrated Ruka’s stay in Harajuku by telling her the filming got postponed.

Upon reaching the location, Chizuru’s blushing face hinted at something important she wanted to tell Kazuya, leaving him surprised and intrigued.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6?

In the next episode, fans can anticipate the unveiling of Chizuru’s intended message and the potential outcome of Mini’s plan. Notably, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6 promises a delightful dose of awkwardness as Kazuya and Chizuru embark on a shared journey, ensuring an engaging and humorous watch.

Kazuya might not be a good cinematographer, but he’ll give his best to capture the perfect scene of Chizuru under the veil of stars.

