Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 is set to release on July 15, 2023. After a nine-month-long hiatus, the exciting rom-com anime is finally back, and fans had difficulty suppressing their anticipation to see the return of Chizuru, Ruka, Sumi, and Mami. As the season announced to introduce Mini Yaemori, the excitement among the fandom grew tenfold.

The Kawai and bubbly neighbor of Chizuru and Kazuya has instantly become a fan-favorite with her optimistic and childish personality. For Kazuya, Mini, in some ways, has become bad news, as she knows about him living next door to Chizuru. Given her chatty persona, she could pose a great threat in jeopardizing the secrecy he preserved for so long.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 will air this Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. The episode will be broadcast simultaneously across 28 broadcasting stations affiliated with TBS and MBS’ Super Animeism programming Block. It will also be streamed on DMM TV, ABEMA, U-Next, and many other streaming platforms in Japan.

Crunchyroll, the popular worldwide anime streaming platform, which streamed both the previous seasons on its platform, has added the third installment as well to its massive library. Below is the complete release schedule for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 14, 9:23 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 14, 11:23 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 14, 12:23 am

British Summer Time: Friday, July 14, 5:23 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 14, 9:53 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 14, 6:23 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, July 15, 1:53 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, July 15, 12:23 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, July 14, 1:23 pm

Brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1

Ayush @abasu0819 What is the greatest anime of all time and why is it Rent-A-Girlfriend? What is the greatest anime of all time and why is it Rent-A-Girlfriend? https://t.co/TYzf6W8LqZ

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 1 kicked off with Kazuya discussing his goals with a consultant about his objectives and the progress of the movie’s crowdfunding project. However, unfortunately, the pitch turned out to be lackluster, revealing Kazuya’s lack of solid plans and execution strategies.

While discussing his meeting with the consultant, Kazuya asked Chizuru to not use “Ichinose” as her stage name to avoid the risk of getting recognized by her peers. Suddenly, their next-door neighbor complained to Kazuya and Chizuru about their lovers' spat, insisting they take it inside their room, which baffled the duo immensely.

Anuj Asokan @AnujAsokan

New neighbor Mini Yaemori introduced as well.

Kazuya pursuing his love and ambitions to fulfill chizuru's dream is cute.

Definitely a must watch show!

#RentAGirlfriend Rent a Girlfriend season 3 felt wholesome watching Chizuru MizuharaNew neighbor Mini Yaemori introduced as well.Kazuya pursuing his love and ambitions to fulfill chizuru's dream is cute.Definitely a must watch show! Rent a Girlfriend season 3 felt wholesome watching Chizuru Mizuhara💜New neighbor Mini Yaemori introduced as well.Kazuya pursuing his love and ambitions to fulfill chizuru's dream is cute.Definitely a must watch show!#RentAGirlfriend https://t.co/WJAgDmBwzM

The next day, Kazuya discovered that his annoying neighbor was Mini Yaemori, his junior in college. After encountering the latter, the former was taken aback by what would happen if she exposed his secrecy. Later at night, Chizuru paid a visit to Kazuya’s apartment to discuss the progress of their project.

Kazuya revealed to Chizuru that, as per his analysis, the film needed a whopping budget of 1.88 million Yen. As the meeting dragged on, Kazuya’s stomach growled loudly, which caused Chizuru to make him omurice out of concern for his poor diet. As Chizuru made her way to her apartment, the situation took an awkward turn when Ruka unanticipatedly showed up.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2?

Jørdan 🐙 @Xcaliborg Rent-a-girlfriend is that one show I can’t help watching every time it airs solely due to it’s cheesiness.



It’s so dreadful. I can’t look away!!! Rent-a-girlfriend is that one show I can’t help watching every time it airs solely due to it’s cheesiness.It’s so dreadful. I can’t look away!!! https://t.co/cOJ3PUwWYJ

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 will continue from where the premiere left off, resuming the wholesome awkwardness between the trio. Although Kazuya’s best girls have no aversion towards each other, he would eventually get cornered after being tagged as a flirt.

Mini will help Kazuya and Chizuru by utilizing her popularity to promote their crowdfunding project. The next episode is also expected to reveal Mami’s evil intentions and why she wants to get close to Kazuya’s grandmother.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes