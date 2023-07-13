Minato manga leaks confirm that everyone was right to fear Naruto's father

Ahead of its highly anticipated release date, it seems that Naruto fans are being blessed with Minato manga leaks from the upcoming Narutop99 one-shot, which the character earned. The upcoming story is being written by series creator, author, and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto in order to celebrate Minato Namikaze being voted the most popular series character globally.

The poll, which was announced at Jump Festa ‘23, ran earlier this year and included votes from major countries and regions all over the world. With the poll having gone on for months, several fan favorites seemed poised to win at various points. However, in the end, Naruto’s father, Minato Namikaze, won, resulting in fans getting the imminently arriving Minato manga.

As mentioned above, recent Minato manga leaks have also come out thanks to the one-shot being set to be published in print in addition to a suspected digital release via Shueisha’s apps. Excitingly, these latest leaks continue to build Minato up as an absolute powerhouse in the series who deserves to be feared by its lesser combatants.

Minato manga leaks continue to solidify him as one of Naruto’s strongest and most fearsome shinobi

The latest Minato manga leaks are truly exciting for Naruto fans everywhere, showcasing the eventual Fourth Hokage in his younger days while still under the tutelage of Jiraiya. Likewise, Minato can be seen taking on the Four-Tails, Son Goku, and the Five-Tails, Kokuo, as well as their respective Jinchuriki at the time.

Both the Jinchurikis even seem to be scared of Minato, seemingly looking at him with caution and almost fear in their eyes in the close-up panel of their faces. Minato can also be seen combating the Nine-Tails, Kurama, when it uses its cloak to cause host Kushina Uzumaki to go berserk. While Minato is nevertheless shown to be severely injured in the fight, he does successfully defeat and restrain the Nine-Tails in these latest leaks.

The latest leaks for the Minato manga also include a third and final page, albeit a more confusing one to decipher than the other two. On this last page, it appears that Minato is testing the Rasengan against a Tailed Beast Bomb, possibly even Kurama’s. This is further supported by the appearance of the spirit chains, which have been seen throughout Naruto in the process of restraining Kurama.

In any case, these leaks not only reaffirm but further expand on why Minato is one of the strongest and most feared Shinobi in the current series canon. In addition to these thrilling feats, Minato also had a bold reputation as a deadly ninja during the Third Shinobi World War, as well as being the Fourth Hokage.

While it hasn’t been seen in the leaks for the Minato manga thus far, there’s also his teleportation jutsu, which is undoubtedly one of the most powerful in the entire series. Likewise, this led to Minato being famed as the fastest Shinobi during his lifetime, resulting in him earning the nickname "Konoha’s Yellow Flash" for randomly appearing behind enemy lines and decimating forces.

The Minato manga is set to be released in the 33rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump publication for the year, which will be released on Monday, July 17, 2023. While there are no currently confirmed digital releases for the series, it is suspected that Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and their MANGA Plus service will both host the one-shot. If true, this would make the issue’s release time 12 am Japanese Standard Time on Monday.

