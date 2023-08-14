Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7, sticking to its schedule, will air on August 19, 2023. The upcoming episode will likely see Kazuya in a deep slumber as Mini’s plans have backfired.

With the recent developments leading to a bittersweet culmination of the Madarao trip for the protagonist, lingering uncertainty remains about whether he, along with Ruka and Chizuru, can overcome the challenges ahead. Unbeknownst to Mini, she’s in for a lecture from Kazuya, as her master plan has eventually put him in trouble.

For Kazuya, it will be difficult to deny the fact that he really enjoyed Chizuru’s company, and filming her last scene for the film under a million stars was nothing more than a dream for him. However, the consequences have led him to promise Ruka that he will do anything she asks, a difficult choice that will put his loyalty to the test.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 release date and timings for all regions and streaming platforms

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 will air first in Japan this Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will be released on Friday, August 18. Fans outside Japan can watch the latest episode exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below are the exact release date and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time - 9:23 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11:53 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippines Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 6

Chizuru's last scene from the film project, as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After reaching the Madarao resort, Kazuya was baffled to learn that Mini had only booked one room for him and Chizuru. As an additional room would be too much in his pocket, Chizuru had no objection to sharing it, considering they once spent the night together. They later went to scout the location and run a test shot.

After returning to their room, Kazuya was bedazzled by witnessing Chizuru in Yukata after she took a shower in the hot spring. After returning to the exact location to film the last scene, Chizuru finally broke the silence on what she wanted to say to him at the bus stop.

However, it was contrary to what he actually imagined, as Chizuru just wanted to express how thankful she was to him for making her dream come true. Kazuya was deeply overwhelmed after learning about Chizuru’s feelings and filmed the last scene of the film with utmost attention, not letting his emotion ruin the shot.

Kazuya panicking after finding Chizuru's head on his shoulder, as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Back at the hotel, Chizuru discovered that she was having difficulty sleeping after recalling her grandfather’s words about needing a pillar of support in her life. She interpreted this as a reference to Kazuya. While leaving for their train, Kazuya revealed that he had yet to introduce his next girlfriend to his family, who was neither Ruka nor Mami.

Throughout the journey, Chizuru passed out on Kazuya’s shoulder, which held special significance for Kazuya. The duo eventually encountered Ruka, who was utterly furious at Kazuya for going with Zhizuru alone and leaving his actual girlfriend behind. To redeem himself, Ruka demanded that Kazuya fulfill "anything" she would put forward on her birthday.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 will see how Kazuya deals with what Ruka might ask from him as the former navigates the unexpected blunder caused by Mami. Struggling to balance his commitments and feelings, Kazuya must find a way to honor his promise while preserving his delicate bond with Chizuru.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 7 will delve into the intricate web of emotions, promises, and relationships as Kazuya’s journey takes another captivating turn.

