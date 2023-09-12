Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 will air this Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Japan at 1:23 a.m. JST. With only two episodes left to go before the conclusion of the third season, fans have been on an exhilarating rollercoaster throughout the journey. The unexpected demise of Sayuri has profoundly impacted the narrative, leaving an indelible mark on Chizuru and Kazuya.

The incident has not only altered the storyline but has also deeply affected the characters, reshaping their paths and emotions as the story unfolds. In these challenging times, as Kazuya takes the initiative to do something for Chizuru, all eyes are eagerly focused on what transpires next in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 release date and timings for all regions

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 will be aired in the U.S. on Friday, September 15, 2023. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the as well as the previous installments of the anime, exclusively on its platform. Below are the release dates and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 across all regions with their respective time zones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time - 9:23 am on Friday, September 15, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11:53 am on Friday, September 15, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippines Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, September 15, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 9

Although Chizuru tried to put on a brave face, she desperately wanted her grandmother Sayuri to see her first featured film. Surprisingly, Kazuya barged inside the ICU room, set up his projector, and played the film so that Sayuri could finally watch Chizuru’s film. Unfortunately, Sayuri could only watch the first ten minutes of the film before she got unconscious again.

Recalling her grandmother's words, it was heartbreaking for Chizuru to keep the actual truth of her and Kazuya not being in a relationship away from her. However, Sayuri eventually felt that something was inflicting a profound sense of sadness upon her Chizuru. She also discovered that her granddaughter was lying, but all she wished was for her to survive and live a better life.

Upon learning of Sayuri’s passing, Kazuya was taken aback by how Chizuru was coping, displaying the unwavering strength of character that had always defined her. The next day, Kazuya and his grandmother visited Sayuri's funeral to pay their respects.

Kazuya’s grandmother reminded him that there could be something that he could do for Chizuru to help her cope with the hard times. Back at home, he grew increasingly frustrated, pondering what he could do for her. Then, suddenly, a spark of inspiration ignited in his mind, prompting him to make some significant bookings.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10 is expected to explore what Kazuya has in his mind to be by Chizuru’s side. Even though the former unintentionally upset the latter, he proves to be no slouch when it comes to astonishing her with his choices, leaving a lasting impression. The episode is also expected to see Ruka, Sumi, and even Mami.

