Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 will be released this Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Japan at 1:23 am JST. With the series now only two episodes away from its conclusion, the anticipation is at its peak, and fans are on the edge of their seats to see what lies ahead for Kazuya.

Chizuru’s recent loss of her grandmother has presented a challenging time for her. Despite putting on a brave face, it’s evident that she is suffering, especially considering that Sayuri was her only family. Kazuya, ever the supportive figure, wants to be there for her during this difficult period. However, given the complex and uncertain nature of their relationship, it's challenging to predict what the outcome of this assistance will be.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga series.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 will continue showing Kazuya and Chizuru’s outing

Release date and timings for all regions

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 will be aired in the U.S. on Friday, September 22, 2023. The latest episodes of the anime, as well as the previous installments, can be streamed on Crunchyroll exclusively. Below are the release dates and timings for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 for all regions with their corresponding time zones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time - 9:23 am on Friday, September 22, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11:53 am on Friday, September 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:23 am on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Philippines Time - 12:53 am on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:53 am on Friday, September 22, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023

A brief recap of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 10

The episode began with Sumi and Kazuya's outing, starting with a visit to a nearby cafe. During their time together, Sumi learned about Chizuru’s grandmother's passing and couldn’t help but get emotional, expressing concern for her well-being.

Kazuya acknowledged that Chizuru was trying to appear strong, but he could sense that he was deeply hurt by the loss. Sumi was determined to lift Kazuya’s spirits and insisted on taking him to Fujisawa, a place renowned for its beautiful beach.

Upon arrival, they made their way to the light tower to enjoy the breathtaking view and then headed to the beach itself. Sumi shared a valuable insight with Kazuya, emphasizing the importance of having someone to lean on during difficult times.

Upon returning home, Kazuya expressed his gratitude to Sumi for providing him with a brilliant idea to cheer up Chizuru. The following day, he shared his plans with Ruka, who handled the situation maturely and gave him permission to spend time with Chizuru. Eagerly awaiting their reunion, Kazuya rented Chizuru through the app and impatiently waited for their day out, marking a significant moment in their evolving relationship

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 will be all about Kazuya and Chizuru’s outing. Following Sumi’s suggestion and Ruka’s approval, Kazuya will do his best to cheer up Chizuru to make her believe that there are people who, despite not being a family, care about her a lot.

The forthcoming events in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 11 will undoubtedly provide answers to the direction in which the storyline is headed and how Kazuya and Chizuru’s relationship will continue to evolve. Fans can expect an emotionally charged and impactful conclusion as the series approaches its climax.

