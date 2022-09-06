Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episodes 9 and 10 of Rent-a-Girlfriend that focus on Kazuya’s birthday became two of the most hilarious episodes of season 2 so far. Sticking to its schedule, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 will drop this Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:25 AM (JST) on the Super Anime programming block, MBS, and other networks.

In the previous episodes of the show, having his current girlfriend and his crush together under the same roof on his birthday was hard for Kazuya. Though fans are aware of the protagonist’s cowardice, after the last episode, they commended him for when he thought of coming clean to his grandmother.

Fans also got a little emotional after Kazuya’s grandmother gave Mizuhara her family heirloom, showing how much she meant to her. As the day came to an end, Kazuya finally breathed a sigh of relief; however, unbeknownst to him, there is someone who is yet to throw him a party.

Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 11 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 will release on September 10, 2022, at 1:25 AM (JST). Fans can view the episode on the Super Anime programming block, MBS, and other networks. Both seasons 1 and 2 of the show are streaming on Crunchyroll in subbed and dubbed versions.

Fans can watch the episode for free with multiple ads or get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial. Viewers in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

A short recap of episode 10

Kazuya being a person who is prone to overthinking, couldn’t stop himself from mulling over his kiss with Ruka. After Kazuya’s grandmother startled everyone by gifting Mizuhara the Kinoshita family heirloom, a ring, Kazuya wanted to reveal the truth about his relationship as he didn’t want Ruka to get hurt.

Before Kazuya could say a word, Suzune’s phone interrupted the conversation. The latter received a call from the hospital regarding her grandmother’s condition. Everyone was then rushed to the hospital except Ruka.

Mizuhara told Kazuya that her grandmother’s days are numbered. Kazuya wanted to be honest with Mizuhara's grandmother about his relationship, but the latter stopped him.

Leaving the hospital, Kazuya’s grandmother gave Mizuhara the family heirloom and told her to pawn it off if she ever falls short on money. The next day, Ruka proclaimed to Ayanokouji that she wants to call a truce with him and Mizuhara.

What comes next in Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 11?

PercyFan1998 @Percyfan1998Mv How I feel watching Rent-a-Girlfriend.



It’s also sadly lowered Ruka’s estimation in my eyes. Girl’s just…stubborn. How I feel watching Rent-a-Girlfriend.It’s also sadly lowered Ruka’s estimation in my eyes. Girl’s just…stubborn. https://t.co/MmNrSZSdMo

The episode 11 teaser revealed its title as Guide and Girlfriend. The teaser gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming episode, stating that it will focus on Sumi Sakurasawa. Seemingly, Sumi, being a Dandere, is going a little overboard with the preparations for celebrating Kazuya’s birthday.

With her calligraphy skills, Sumi wrote “With all my heart and soul” on a kakemono and also bought a gift for Kazuya. Fans of Rent-a-Girlfriend will have to wait until episode 11 drops to see how Kazuya will react to Sumi’s efforts.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes