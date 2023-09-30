Why there won’t be Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13? Explained

The eagerness for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13 is reaching fever pitch among fans, especially after the heartwarming conclusion of the 12th installment. Unlike the previous two seasons, this left fans hopeful for the development of Kazuya and Chizuru’s relationship.

However, fans will be utterly disappointed to learn that episode 12 marks the end of the third season, as all three installments were planned for the 12-episode run.

Fans who are eagerly waiting for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13 next week will need to redirect their enthusiasm toward the possibility of a fourth installment. It’s worth noting that there has been no official confirmation from the production house or the key figures behind the series regarding its feature.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13 was simply not in the cards

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 12, titled “Ideal Girlfriend and Girlfriend,” was released on Friday, September 29, 2023. It was the grand finale for the season and was the end of the road for season 3.

The episode concluded with chapter 167 which was titled “The Girlfriend and the Premiere.” It showed the duo participating in the final screening events of their successful film, thanks to crowdfunding and the contributions of brilliant minds.

As with the previous two seasons, which follow a 12-episode format, it was unlikely that the third installment would deviate from this schedule. However, the finale’s conclusion by adapting chapter 167 in the final segment, also the first chapter of volume 20, left fans hopeful for a potential Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13.

This optimism was not only fueled by the heartwarming conclusion but also the episode’s cleverly placed cliffhanger, a tantalizing twist involving Mami.

In the second season, Mami Nanami, Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend, also left viewers hanging with the riveting cliffhanger. She was shown stalking Kazuya’s family business and his grandmother, hinting at potential chaos in the protagonist’s life.

Despite this setup, the second season primarily focused on Kazuya and Chizuru’s personal growth and their collaboration on the film project. The introduction of Mini Yaemori, the lively and somewhat airhead influencer, further emphasized the dynamic. She acted as a ‘kouhai’ rooting for her ‘senpai’ (Kazuya) on the subject of love.

Consequently, there was little room for Mami’s character, resulting in her absence throughout the entire season. However, the Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 13 could have potentially been green-lit as the prelude for the fourth season. This would provide an opportunity to delve into Mami’s intentions and set the stage for what lies ahead.

About the series

All three seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend are available on Crunchyroll for fans across the world. Crunchyroll is the only platform to include the anime in both English subbed and dub versions. Here’s a brief synopsis of the series by the platform.

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl."

It continues:

"He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

Stay tuned for more Rent-a-Girlfriend anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

