Rent-a-Girlfriend manga's 300 chapters milestone sparks Twitter/X outrage

With 300 chapters, the Rent-a-Girlfriend manga by Reiji Miyajima has accomplished a new feat. To mark the recent milestone, the creator revealed a stunning illustration showcasing Chizuru Mizuhara, the beloved main female protagonist of the series.

Renowned for her exquisite design, Chizuru stands as one of the most beautifully drawn female characters in the anime world, leaving fans awestruck by her allure. However, despite the recent achievements and the latest illustration, fans have expressed their discontent with the manga’s current trajectory, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their criticism about the plot and pacing.

Rent-a-Girlfriend manga faces criticism on X for prolonging the plot without progression

Expand Tweet

Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-a-Girlfriend is indeed regarded as one of the best rom-com anime/manga series because of its fascinating characters and unique plot. However, a significant sect of fans has expressed disappointment with its pacing and lack of character development, which has, to some extent, impacted its popularity.

Fans of rom-com series are typically drawn to the promise of heartwarming and tear-inducing conclusions when the central characters finally come together as a couple. This anticipation, the longing for the gradual unfolding of romance, has always been the essence of the rom-com manga and anime genre.

However, the manga has veered off this path, causing considerable frustration among its fans, some of whom are now imploring the creator to bring the series to a close.

Comments on Manga Mogura Twitter/X's post of Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via Sportkeeda)

Comments on Manga Mogura Twitter/X's post of Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via Sportkeeda)

To illustrate the disappointment, some fans have drawn comparisons between Reiji Miyajima's manga and other series like Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!. They argue that the latter two shows have stayed true to their plot and character developments, keeping readers excited with their pacing.

At the core of this fan outrage is the lack of significant developments in the relationship between Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara, which is the central focus of the entire series. With much of the story feeling repetitive and relying heavily on comedic relief, fans are struggling to find enthusiasm for where the manga is headed.

Given the sluggish pace of the storyline, it’s expected that it will take many more chapters to reach a conclusion. This has led some users on Twitter to speculate that the creator, Reiji Miyajima, might be stretching the plot for financial reasons. However, some fans continue to appreciate him and commend his work.

Comments on Manga Mogura Twitter/X's post of Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via Sportkeeda)

Comments on Manga Mogura Twitter/X's post of Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via Sportkeeda)

While the majority of fans anticipate that Kazuya will ultimately end up with Chizuru, the lack of progress in their relationship has left them frustrated. Kazuya remains a somewhat miserable character who fumbles around in front of Mizuhara, consistently placing her on a pedestal.

On the other hand, Mizuhara continues to maintain a brash and unexpressive facade when it comes to confronting her problems.

Both characters are well-written, and fans are growing impatient to see their romance blossom. Given that most rom-com manga tend to wrap up within far fewer chapters, the frustration from fans’ perspectives is understandable. They are hopeful that the creator will soon provide a fitting conclusion to this extended journey of love and comedy.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.