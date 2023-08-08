The Quintessential Quintuplets anime special reveals parts 1 & 2 release date

Following the special screening back in July 2023, the staff of The Quintessential Quintuplets anime announced on Tuesday, August 8, that the anime special The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ will be released in two parts on September 2 and September 9.

The Quintessential Quintuplets follows the story of Fuutarou Uesugi, a genius, who is hired to tutor the five Nakano sisters. However, as Uesugi spent time with them, the Nakano sisters developed romantic feelings for their tutor. While the anime has already released its final installment, it is set to release a special in Summer 2023.

The Quintessential Quintuplets special set to release in September 2023

As per the staff of The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽, the special will be released in two parts across two weeks on the TBS channel. The special episodes will be released on September 2 and September 9 at 4:30 pm JST.

Following the release of the two episodes, both episodes will also be played together on BS11 on one night, i.e., on September 10 at 10:00 pm JST.

As revealed by the anime, the new special is set to adapt the stories from the series that weren't adapted in the previous projects by the anime. Hence, the new anime isn't a sequel to the movie. Instead, the stories in the special episodes may vary in time.

Moreover, the anime special also received a special screening in Japan for three weeks, starting on July 14. Thus, with the anime being released on TV, fans who missed the opportunity to watch the special in the theaters can finally watch the same.

As for the opening and ending theme songs for the anime special, they have been performed by the voice actors of the Nakano siblings - Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Itō, Ayane Sakura, and Inori Minase. The opening theme song is titled "Gotōbun no Mirai" (Five Equal Futures) and the ending theme song is titled "Takaramono" (Treasure).

How fans reacted to the announcement

Mugetsu @mugetsuig @animetv_jp It’s only 2 episodes guys

Sandeep Bisht @I_SandeepBisht @animetv_jp Only 2 eps???? I thought we would get a full 12 eps season

While the fans were glad that The Quintessential Quintuplets was receiving a new anime, they felt disappointed upon learning that the special was only set to have two episodes. There were several fans who hoped that the special anime would receive around 12 episodes, similar to a traditional anime season.

ulisesvf @uvill1264 @animetv_jp I thought it was one 1 hour episode

Isai Beltran @IsaiBeltran18 @animetv_jp Where is it gonna be streamed?

Meanwhile, other fans who did know about the special's possible length were confused why the episode was being split into two. Additionally, fans wondered about where they could stream the episode. While the announcement did state the networks where one can watch the anime in Japan, the same hasn't been revealed for the rest of the world.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.