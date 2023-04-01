Quintessential Quintuplets announces new anime adaptation, promotional video and key visual revealed

Despite the Quintessential Quintuplets movie bringing an end to the Nakano sisters' and Fuutarou's adventures, it was revealed on April 1, 2023, that the anime will go on.

The announcement was made at Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa at the Five Equal Brides Special Event 2023. In addition to the announcement, a key picture and a promotional video were also unveiled.

Negi Haruba is the author and illustrator of the Japanese manga series The Quintessential Quintuplets. The Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha published it in serial form from August 2017 to February 2020. The manga consists of 14 tankobon volumes.

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime releases 42-second promotional video

As previously stated, the teaser picture and video for the new Quintessential Quintuplets project were unveiled at the Five Equal Brides Special Event 2023. The Quintessential Quintuplets, which ended in a film last year, left out some storylines, which will be addressed in the new animation project.

The promotional video that was recently released was made without any credit. However, in the 42-second video, all five members of the identical quintuple—Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki Nakano—are present, along with Futaro Uesugi.

The show centers on the everyday activities of Futaro Uesugi. He is incredibly scholastic but is also an introvert who hails from a low-income household. One day, he is employed as a teacher by an affluent family to help out their five girls.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "The Quintessential Quintuplets∽" TV Anime Announced.



This new anime will adapt the content which was skipped from the manga. "The Quintessential Quintuplets∽" TV Anime Announced. This new anime will adapt the content which was skipped from the manga. https://t.co/dgxG8gaEjz

These sisters, who have complicated personalities and poor grades, have a horrible first impression of Futaro. But as he assists them in improving their academics and dealing with personal concerns, his friendship with each sister continues to develop in various ways. This eventually culminates in a romantic engagement with one of them.

The show has received accolades for its compelling characters, amusing story, and surprising twists. The manga had sold over 20 million copies as of December 2022, making it one of the best-selling manga series. The series was also a commercial success. At the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2019, the manga took home the prize in the shonen category.

The Quintessential Quintuplets' cast

The original anime's cast is returning for The Quintessential Quintuplets. In the anime, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays the protagonist, Uesugi Futaro. Matsuoka has previously been seen as Nodt in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Jingo Raichi in Bluelock.

The title will also see Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano, Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano, Miku Itou as Miku Nakano, Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba Nakano, and Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano play the titular quintuplets.

Hanazawa is well known for her role as Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate, while Taketatsu is best known for her role as Kotori Itsuka in Date A Live. Fans of Spy Classroom will recognize Miku, who took on the role of Grete. Ayane Sakura and Minase are famous for their work in My Hero Academia as Ochaco Uraraka and Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World, respectively.

It will be fascinating to see how much The Quintessential Quintuplets fills the gaps left by the original series. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes