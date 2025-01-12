100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following its release in the nation, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Hakari showed her concerns regarding the slump that occurs after three months of dating. To keep Rentaro from losing interest in them, Kusuri prepared a new drug. However, the experiment misfired as they ended up swapping their bodies.

Besides that, the episode saw Rentaro's fateful encounter with Kurumi Haraga, a third-year middle school girl. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Kurumi Haraga in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As per the anime's official site, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones and the simulcast timings, the episode will air 30 minutes later in other regions.

Here are the release dates and timings for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 19, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2?

Hakari in Nano's body (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime lovers in Japan can directly watch the television broadcast of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 on Tokyo MX, and later on KBS Tokyo, AT-X, BS11, Sun TV, and other pertinent networks in Japan. The episode will also be available on ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store in Japan.

Interested anime lovers from North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, CIS, Oceania, and India can stream 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode will be available on Muse Asia, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and other services.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 1 recap

The episode begins with the God of Love reminding fans about Rentaro Aijo's commitment to his soulmates. Shortly after that, the narrative switches to Hakari, who tells Rentaro's other girlfriends how most relationships go through a phase of ennui after three months.

As such, Kusuri prepares a special drug to rejuvenate themselves with new charm. However, Kusuri's experiment goes wrong as the drug swaps their bodies. Hearing the commotion above, Rentaro arrives at the scene. While trying to grapple with his girlfriends' unusual condition, Rentaro wonders how they can get back to their own bodies.

Rentaro's six soulmates in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Hahari, who is in Kusuri's body, feels only a miracle can solve the problem. She thinks kissing Rentaro could force them to pass out, leading their souls to return to their actual bodies. Interestingly, the theory works in the end, albeit at the cost of Rentaro's physical and mental exhaustion.

Later, Rentaro encounters his seventh soulmate, a middle-school year girl, in the school's cafeteria. The girl, whose name is later revealed as Kurumi Haraga, is obsessed with food. She behaves rather rudely to Rentaro when she doesn't get the food item she wants.

Kurumi and Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Yet, later, she realizes her mistake. However, Rentaro doesn't mind it. Rather, he prepares the item Kurumi was looking for with immense effort. Rentaro's actions move Kurumi, who confesses her feelings to him. Following that, Rentaro introduces Kurumi to his other girlfriends.

When he realizes that Kurumi is having a hard time opening up to others, he proposes they all participate in a food challenge competition on the weekend. The episode ends with Kurumi adjusting to her new life as Rentaro's girlfriend.

What to expect in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2?

Rentaro Aijo and his girlfriends (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering how the latest episode ended, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 2 will likely show Rentaro Aijo and others take on the Food Fight Festival's challenge.

The fierce competition will surely bring Rentaro and others closer than ever. Moreover, the event might show Kurumi getting along with Rentaro's other girlfriends.

