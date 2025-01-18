I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following its TV release, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and other streaming services for global fans, with English subs.

The previous episode focused on a cluster of exhilarating moments between Akane Sakuramori and Saito Hojo. From trying each other's favorite hobbies to shopping for items, the duo spent several moments strengthening their bond. At the same time, the episode revealed Akane's reason for marrying Saito Hojo.

On the other hand, Saito took care of Akane, when she was sick with fever. Considering how the episode ended on a rather light-hearted note, fans can't wait to see what happens next in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 release date and time

Akane and Saito, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official site and the release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 will be released on January 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. However, because of the differences in time zones, anime enthusiasts from most regions can access the episode at varying times.

The release date and timings for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 24, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, January 24, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4?

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the official TV broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other networks. Additionally, the episode will be streaming on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other services in Japan.

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 on Crunchyroll, albeit 2:30 hours following its TV broadcast. Besides Crunchyroll, the same episode will be available on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and other streaming services.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 recap

Saito watches Akane's favorite film with her (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode begins with Akane Sakuramori and Saito trying to respect each other's hobbies. As such, Saito watches Akane's favorite cat movie with her, while Akane plays a video game with her husband. Later that night, Akane Sakuramori suggests calling each other by their first names, to which Saito agrees.

The next day at school, Saito is seen reading a book on communication. He learns that solidarity can be built with others through collaboration. On the other hand, Himari wonders whether something has happened between the duo since they aren't bickering with each other the way they normally do.

At the same time, she wonders why Akane is calling Saito by his first name. Himari's questions and suspicions embarrass Akane, as she leaves the scene. Sometime later, Saito asks Akane whether she would like to go shopping with him after the classes. Akane wonders whether it's a date.

Akane and Himari in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Eventually, they share a wholesome experience while shopping, which brings them closer. While returning home, Saito tells Akane that she would be a good wife. Akane then reminds him that she's already married to him. Later at night, Akane notices Saito staring at her.

When she asks him what's wrong, Saito confesses that he wanted to pinch her cheeks since she appeared cute while sleeping. Akane becomes slightly embarrassed and she lets him stare at her face a bit longer. The next day, the duo decides to eat something on the way to school after Akane accidentally burns their breakfast.

However, Himari catches them together. Thankfully, the duo plays it out well to ensure they don't spill their secret. At night, Akane is seen studying diligently for a quiz test. She admonishes Saito, who says that he doesn't need to study as he remembers everything taught in the class.

Akane gets sick with a fever (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode then reveals that Akane wants to beat Saito at the exam. However, she overexerts herself while studying and falls sick with a fever. Saito Hojo then takes care of Akane and tucks her into bed. When Saito reminds Akane that she has fallen ill due to exerting pressure on herself, the girl reveals that she dreams of becoming a doctor one day.

However, her family doesn't have the privilege to send her to a proper medical school. That's why, her grandmother has promised her to pay for all her tuition under the condition that she marries Saito. Additionally, Saito learns from Akane, who is in a dazed state, that she looks up to him.

Saito takes Akane to the hospital (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Sometime after, Saito Hojo checks Akane's temperature and realizes they should go to the hospital for a check-up. Since Akane doesn't want to call an ambulance and there's no taxi nearby, Saito decides to carry Akane to the hospital. The episode then time-skips to seven days after when Akane is fully healed. Saito still annoys Akane over her comment on how she looks up to him.

The next day at school, Himari congratulates Saito on scoring a perfect 100 on the quiz test. She playfully tries to flirt with Saito, but the boy doesn't get the vibe. Just then, Akane arrives in the hallway. The episode ends with Akane telling Saito not to engage closely with another girl when he already has a wife.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4?

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 is titled Night Attack, according to the anime's official website and X account. The episode will show Akane and Saito experiencing a rather perplexing situation with a ghost appearing in the house.

While Saito doesn't believe in the occult stuff, Akane is easily scared by ghosts. Therefore, she will ask Saito's cousin, Shisei to exorcise the spirit. As such, Shisei will end up staying the night at their house.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 will also show Akane grappling with her unsettling heart, as she witnesses the proximity of Saito and his cousin's relationship.

