I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3: Akane's reason for marrying Saito is revealed as they become closer

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, titled My Wife, was released on January 17, 2025. The episode saw Akane Sakuramori and Saito Hojo trying out each other's favorite hobbies and becoming closer than ever.

At the same time, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 revealed why Akane Sakuramori accepted his grandmother's request to marry Saito in the first place. Undoubtedly, the episode focused on Saito and Akane's budding bond as they experienced the mundane happiness of marriage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3: Akane and Saito go on a shopping date

Saito watches a movie with Akane (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 begins with Akane Sakuramori asking Saito Hojo if he would like to watch a rental movie with her. Turns out, it's a 24-hour-long clip about cute kittens. Akane says yes, and Saito wonders whether he has to watch it for 24 hours straight.

Trending

Thankfully, Saito discovers that there's a 3-hour highlights version, so they end up watching that. While the movie delights Akane, it becomes the perfect medicine to fall asleep. After watching the film, Akane proposes they watch something Saito likes.

However, Saito reveals he's more into games than movies. Even though Akane has never played games, she decides to try one out. Thirty minutes into a game, Akane becomes a pro and defeats Saito. Later that night, Saito tells Akane that they can buy Akane's favorite game the next time, and he will find his favorite movies to watch.

Akane and Saito in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Just then, in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, Akane Sakuramori urges Saito not to refer to her as "you" but rather call her by her name. As such, the duo decides to address each other by their first name.

The next day at school, Himari wonders whether something has happened between Akane and Saito since they don't bicker with each other that much lately. At the same time, she catches Akane referring to Saito using his first name and wonders what's wrong.

Akane then becomes flustered and quickly flees from the class. Meanwhile, Saito Hojo goes to the library to find a book on communication skills. His cousin, Shisei, annoys Saito for a bit, asking why he must get such a book. Saito feels he could better his relationship with Akane by focusing on his interpersonal skills, such as building solidarity with others through collaboration.

Saito reads a book on communication (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Later, Saito Hojo asks his wife whether she would like to go shopping with him after school. Akane Sakuramori realizes Saito is indirectly asking her on a date. The mention of the word "date" flusters both Akane and Saito so much that they rush to an unoccupied room.

Although they both realize it's a date, they try to deny it by coating it with the "shopping" tag. Sometime after, in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, Himari asks Akane whether she's free to walk home with her. However, Akane declines, saying she has already made plans with a boy.

When Himari asks Akane to let her meet him, she decides and runs off. While running down the hallway at full speed, Akane accidentally steps on Shisei, who knowingly lays a "trap" for her. Following the advice from Saito's book on communication, Shisei asks Akane with whom she does wish to collaborate.

Akane and Saito decide to go shopping (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

She directly asks Akane whether she would like to collaborate with her cousin, Saito. Akane realizes it'll be too much if she engages further, so she dashes off the scene. Eventually, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 shows Akane and Saito going on a shopping date.

Akane buys some necessary items and engages in a heated battle with other customers to get chicken at a discounted rate. When Akane fails to gather a single piece, Saito jumps in, but he too fails.

Even though they couldn't buy the chicken they wanted, the duo shared a profound experience that brought them closer. While walking home together, Saito compliments Akane by saying she would be a great wife. Akane then reminds Saito that she's already his wife.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3: Saito learns about Akane's secret

Saito and Akane after shopping (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 skips to midnight when Akane catches Saito staring at her sleeping face. She wonders whether the boy has some ulterior motive. Eventually, Saito confesses that he wanted to pinch Akane's cheeks since she appeared cute while sleeping.

Saito Hojo's comment flusters Akane, who lets him stare at her face a bit more. The next morning, Akane and Saito decide to eat something on the way to school since the former has accidentally burned the breakfast. Unfortunately, Himari sees them together.

However, Akane and Saito play it cool to ensure they don't give off their secret. Later that night, Akane Sakuramori is seen preparing diligently for a quiz exam. When she asks Saito about it, he says he doesn't need to study because he remembers everything taught in the class.

Akane is determined to outscore Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane wonders whether Saito is calling her stupid for studying hard. Saito Hojo wants to ensure Akane stays healthy, so he prepares dinner for her. Interestingly, he makes her favorite dish, strawberry cake. Akane wonders what's Saito's scheme.

The next day, in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, Akane Sakuramori appears fatigued in the hallway. She almost falls asleep in the hallway. When Himari asks her what's wrong, Akane reveals that she wants to beat Saito in the upcoming quiz exam.

Himari tells her she won't be able to do it, no matter how hard he tries. However, Akane remains determined. Himari wonders whether Akane will follow Saito to the university to keep trying to accomplish the impossible. Fast-forward to the night, Saito Hojo discovers Akane in bad shape.

Akane suffers from a fever (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

He checks on her temperature and realizes she's suffering from a fever. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 shows Saito Hojo taking care of Akane. While tucking her into bed, Saito tells his wife that she has fallen ill due to overexerting herself to prepare for the exams.

However, Akane still wants to study. She reveals how she must work hard to achieve her dream. According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, Akane Sakuramori wants to become a doctor so she can save people suffering.

However, her family doesn't have the privilege to send her to a medical school. That's why Akane's grandmother promised to pay all of her tuition if she marries Saito. In a slightly dazed state, Akane tells Saito that he has it easy because he can score good marks without even trying.

Saito carries Akane to a hospital (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Yet, that's precisely why she looks up to him. As soon as Akane spills her secret, she realizes her mistake. Flustered, she covers her face with a blanket. Shortly after that, Saito checks Akane's temperature and realizes they must go to the hospital at once.

Since Akane doesn't want to call an ambulance, and Saito can't find a taxi to book, the boy decides to carry his wife to the hospital. Akane thinks Saito is tougher than he looks. Seven days later, Akane Sakuramori becomes perfectly fine.

Himari in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3, she was suffering from a normal fever. However, Saito still annoys Akane by commenting on how she looks up to him. At school, Himari congratulates Saito for scoring a perfect 100 on the quiz test.

She thinks that while Saito is good at studying, he doesn't know "anything," As Himari goes closer to Saito, she asks him whether he's getting flustered. The boy says he isn't, so Himari playfully leaves. Just then, Akane arrives at the scene. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 ends with Akane Sakuramori prohibiting Saito from getting too close to another girl when he has a wife.

Conclusion

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 3 perfectly articulated the feelings of Akane and Saito for each other. Although they haven't quite realized it yet, their bond has slowly strengthened.

Whether it's from a narrative or production perspective, the episode has done justice to the original light novels, injecting vibrancy into the written words.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback