5 canon anime couples that are perfect for each other (and 5 more that make zero sense)

In the world of anime, canon anime couples have become a trending topic in recent times. Viewers often find themselves drawn to these romantic relationships, where characters navigate the ups and downs of love, friendship, and romance. Among these anime relationships, some canon couples appear to be perfect matches, like Naruto-Hinata, while others, like Light-Misa, leave fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Notwithstanding how perfect or unsuited they might be, these canon anime couples not only showcase the diverse range of romantic narra­tives in anime but also give fans a glimpse into the capti­vating storyt­elling that has gripped audiences across the globe. Whether you're a devoted shipper who celeb­rates the beauty of true love or someone intrigued by the comple­xities of these unions, the highs and lows of anime's most iconic relationships are sure to impress you deeply.

Kirito-Asuna and 4 other canon anime couples made for each other

1) Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Naruto and Hinata kissing (Image via studio Pierrot)

The tale of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga begins with a shared history as childhood friends. Their unwavering support for each other forms the foundation of their bond. Throughout the series, it's clear that Naruto is attracted to Hinata, even though she finds it difficult to express her feelings for him.

In fact, it's in the later episodes that Hinata musters the courage to confess her love, ultimately leading to their heartwarming marriage and adding them to the list of canon anime couples.

Naruto and Hinata represent what many consider a perfect anime couple. They both possess qualities such as kindness, compassion, and a strong determination to protect their loved ones and make the world a better place. Their love story is a testament to the power of persistence and the beauty of growing together as individuals.

2) Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou (My Happy Marriage)

Miyo and Kudou (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou's relationship begins under less-than-ideal circumstances—an arranged marriage. However, what sets them apart from other canon anime couples is their ability to evolve and grow in love. Over time, they develop strong feelings for each other, proving that love can flourish even in the most unexpected situations.

Miyo and Kiyoka make a perfect pair, as both of them possess kindness, compassion, and a sincere commitment to making their relationship successful. Additionally, Kiyoka's expertise as a swordsman and powerful mage complements Miyo's magic skills of Dream Sight, enhancing their partnership both in and out of combat.

3) Kirito and Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

Kirito and Asuna holding hands (Image by A-1 Pictures)

Kirito and Asuna Yuuki's love story unfolds within the virtual reality world of Sword Art Online. Trapped in the same game, they must rely on each other for survival. While facing the game's challenges, their initial friendship slowly grows into a deep and authentic love as they both put their life on line to protect each other. This is also why the divided fandom agrees on this canon anime couple that Kirito and Asuna are the best in class.

This canon anime couple is a perfect match due to their shared qualities of bravery, intelligence, and impressive gaming skills. They both demonstrate a willingness to go to great lengths to protect one another, solidifying their bond as an unbreakable partnership.

Asuna once got herself killed for Kirito when he got into a fight with the creator of the SAO game. This also shows why they are considered a favorite among canon anime couples.

4) Hiro and Zero Two (Darling in the FRANXX)

Hiro and Zero Two holding hands (Image by A-1 Pictures)

Hiro and Zero Two's love story is born from an unlikely partnership. Hiro, who can't pilot a FRANXX (giant robot), is matched with the mysterious Zero Two, the only person who can pilot with him. Despite their differences from other canon anime couples, they form a deep and powerful connection.

In fact, fans all over the world were so mesmerized by Zero Two and Hiro that many of them already declared them the best couple of the decade even before the series got its final episode.

Both Hiro and Zero Two are outsiders seeking their place in the world, and their shared qualities of strength and determination bring them closer together. Their love story develops as they join forces to protect the world from imminent dangers, strengthening their compatibility in challenging situations. In the story, they both sacrificed themselves for the greater good and the final moments were so beautiful that fans could not forget their story of love.

5) Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward and Winery (Image by studio Bones)

Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell's relationship is a testament to lifelong friendship and shared dreams, which is also the reason why they belong in the list of canon anime couples. From their early years as friends, they have been inseparable, supporting each other through thick and thin.

Their compatibility extends beyond emotional connection, as it's deeply rooted in their complementary skills. Edward is a skilled alchemist, while Winry excels as an automail mechanic. Their partnership is built on trust, shared adventures, and a sense of responsibility for each other's well-being, making them an ideal anime couple.

Erza-Jellal and 4 other couples that makes zero sense

1) Light Yagami and Misa Amane (Death Note)

Light and Misa hugging each other (Image by studio Madhouse)

The relationship between Light Yagami and Misa Amane represents a canon anime couple relationship that is nothing short of toxic and unhealthy. Light's transformation into Kira, the god of death, and Misa's obsessive infatuation with him create a volatile mix. Both characters are willing to harm others to achieve their goals, emphasizing the destructive nature of their connection.

This somewhat reasonable yet poorly sensed relationship survives till the end of the story, which is unexpected, if one takes a look at Light’s mindset and behavior. Light is not a character that’s meant to be with someone in a romantic way. Many fans considered that this was the worst match one could think of if they took romantic things into consideration. Few fans still supported this relationship as this was beneficial for Light as he achieved his goal through this relationship.

2) Erza Scarlet and Jellal Fernandes (Fairy Tail)

Jellal protecting Erza (Image by studio A-1 Pictures)

Erza Scarlet and Jellal Fernandes share a complicated history as childhood friends separated in their youth. Their love is overshadowed by Jellal's past as a villain, resulting in emotional turmoil and a challenging relationship. Erza always cared about Jellal, a fact that many people find hard to digest.

In the series Fairy Tail, every character and fan who knows the story can tell why this relationship makes little sense. Fans knew from the start that this relationship between Erza and Jellal was not logical even though they were childhood friends. As the story further advanced, even though both of them were into each other, there were other characters who deserved Erza more than Jellal.

3) Yuno Gasai and Yukiteru Amano (Mirai Nikki)

Yuno and Yukiteru (Image by studio Asread)

Yuno Gasai's obsessive love for Yukiteru Amano is driven to extreme measures, including violence and even murder. Their relationship is marked by obsession and the willingness to go to extreme lengths to protect one another. As noted by fans, this basically makes zero sense in terms of generous care, kindness, and bond that most canon anime couples should share.

In the anime, Yuno goes to the extent of stabbing herself just to create a situation where Yukiteru would need her care and attention. This shocking act of self-harm showcases the extreme and irrational lengths she's willing to go to in order to maintain her grip on Yukiteru's trust, highlighting the unhealthy nature of this canon anime couple.

4) Shinji Ikari and Asuka Langley Soryu (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji and Asuka (Image by studio Gainax)

Shinji Ikari and Asuka Langley Soryu, both teenage pilots of giant robots battling alien invaders, struggle to get along due to their complex emotional issues. Their relationship is characterized by emotional turmoil and difficulty in finding common ground.

Most of their scenes in the anime prove that the couple always gets tied up with each other, but they always argue and the scenes end with sarcasm. Due to these moments, we can see less romantic scenes between them shared by fans online.

5) Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita (Oregairu)

Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita (Image by studio Feel)

Lastly, Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita one of the zero sensed canon anime couples, high school students, and members of the Service Club, share a mistrust that makes it challenging for them to relate to others and establish healthy connections. Their relationship, unlike other canon anime couples, is complicated by their shared sense of isolation.

In a crucial school event planning, Hachiman and Yukino's frequent clashes reveal their inability to cooperate. Their shared cynicism and mutual distrust take precedence over cooperation, emphasizing the senselessness of their relationship. This evidently makes it obvious that this canon anime couple also makes zero sense in the series.

Final thoughts

In the world of anime, relationships between canon anime couples can be as diverse and intricate as the stories themselves. Whether it's the heartwarming connection between Naruto and Hinata or the bewildering dynamics of Light and Misa, canon anime couples continue to captivate viewers with their unique journeys of love and companionship.

While some pairings epitomize the idea of a "perfect match," others serve as cautionary tales of relationships gone awry, showcasing the rich tapestry of human emotions and connections portrayed in the anime universe.

