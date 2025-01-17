Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will first air on local TV networks such as TBS and BS11. After that, it will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Mizuho try to keep some distance between herself and Kizuki. However, as expected, Kizuki persistingly tried to get close to her. The anime later saw Mizuho get terrified after hearing the sound of thunder during bad weather. However, Kizuki came to her rescue, deepening their bond.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 release date and time

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The anime will be released at different release dates and times in different regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules across streaming platforms worldwide.

The anime episode will be titled Warmth.

The third episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:28 AM Thursday January 23 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 PM Thursday January 23 British Summer Time 05:28 PM Thursday January 23 Central European Summer Time 06:28 PM Thursday January 23 Indian Standard Time 09:58 PM Thursday January 23 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 AM Friday January 24 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 AM Friday January 24 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 AM Friday January 24

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3?

Koigahama Highlands group as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 will be aired on TBS, followed by BS11. The anime episode will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, HULU, U-Next, and others.

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 2 Recap

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 2, titled I'll Be by Your Side, saw Mizuho asking Kizuki for some space between them. However, later when Mizuho gets reminded about her mother's death due to the sound of thunder, it was Kizuki who came to her rescue during the poor weather.

The anime later saw the Koigahama Highlands group have a pretend vacation where they tented outside. Kizuki again used this opportunity to get close to Mizuho. Lastly, the anime revealed that the swimming team's regional competition had been canceled. While Kizuki was holding back his tears, he was finally able to let go of them while speaking with Mizuho.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3?

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3, titled Warmth, will most likely see Kizuki try to spend more time with Mizuho. While he is happy Mizuho is starting to fall for him, he is bound to want more time with her.

Additionally, the anime could finally give fans some perspective on Shin's feelings for Mizuho. He clearly likes her but has a tough time conveying the same. With Kizuki and Mizuho getting close to each other, he may finally make a move.

