Momentary Lily episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 4 will premiere on January 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokkyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Episode 3 featured the girls giving Yuri Kawazu an appropriate burial before recalling how they each met her. As it turns out, she was quite convincing and pushy, ultimately uniting them. With Yuri gone, Ayame was to be the next leader, and the group decided what they were going to do next and where they would go— i.e., establish a long-term goal.

Momentary Lily episode 4: Release date and time

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 4 is scheduled to drop on January 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It is one of the many series in the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After the episode officially drops on Japan's TV networks, it will be available to stream in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 4 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

11:30 pm

Thursday January 23, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

06:30 am

Thursday January 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

02:30 pm

Thursday January 23, 2025 Central Standard Time

08:30 am

Thursday January 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time

08:00 pm

Thursday January 23, 2025 Philippine Time

10:30 pm

Thursday January 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

01:30 am

Friday January 24, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 4

Yuri Kawazu (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 4 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11:30 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on other channels, such as BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing.

The episode will also be available to stream on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, January 24, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 3 recap

Canned Crab and Canned Mackerel scattered sushi (Image via GoHands)

Titled Unforgettable Canned Crab, the episode began with the girls finally laying Yuri to rest. She was unable to survive being hit by the Wild Hand's attack and met her demise. As the team mourned her, Renge joined in but was eager to know more about the blonde girl. Thus it was revealed that Yuri was the one who formed their team, with a flashback of how the group came to be in order.

Sazanka Yoshino recalled her first meeting with Yuri. The former was fleeing something in a panicked state. Just as she was about to have a breakdown, she stumbled upon Yuri and Ayame, who invited her to join the group. Next came Hinageshi and Erika's turn. The girls were at their apartment, realizing that food was slowly running out.

Just as they stated this, the doorbell began to ring wildly. It was Yuri, Ayame, and Sazanka. Yuri then proceeded to attempt to convince Hinageshi and Erika to join them. With some gaming and a little more pushing, the two girls agreed. Back to the present, all the girls burst into tears as the situation of Yuri's passing hit once more.

Ayame Sakuya (Image via GoHands)

A little while later, the girls were found in a nearby shade, deciding what to do next. These calls were usually taken by Yuri. At this point, Renge endeavored to cook once more, this time it would be a dish that Yuri would enjoy. Today, the items off the menu were Canned Crab and Canned Mackerel scattered sushi, Chawanmushi-styled egg soup, and Strawberry daifuku-styled sakura mochi.

After the meal, the girls once again set upon deciding the next course of action. With Yuri gone, they looked to Ayame as the next leader, given that she was closest to Yuri. Thus, it was decided that they would do things Yuri wanted (short-term) and try to follow the pictures posted online to find the one who posted them (long-term). Just then, three Wild Hunts appeared simultaneously.

As the girls prepared themselves, Yuri's Andvari synced with Renge's and combined with it, producing a new weapon. The battle was a breeze and the team finally settled upon naming themselves something Yuri longed for. Thus, they were called MMY or Emyu. The episode ended with Renge getting an uncanny feeling that she had somehow met Yuri previously, but couldn't remember.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 4

Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 4 is set to release next week and began MMY or Emyu's next steps in their journey. After giving Yuri a proper burial, the team will likely head to the city center. This was something they were heavily contemplating for a while, given how dangerous it was. They still needed to follow the trail of the pictures to determine who was posting them.

Further, Momentary Lily episode 4 should feature other developments that bring the team closer. With Ayame now leading the group, the girls will look up to her. Needless to mention, Momentary Lily episode 4 will also showcase another dish, this time something to combat a sudden cold that the girls will face once they get into the city.

