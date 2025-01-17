Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 will premiere on January 23, 2025, at 12:55 am JST and will be one of the few Shoujo anime of the Winter 2025 anime season to be released. Multiple networks in Japan, including Animax and Fuji TV, will broadcast the episode.

The series will adapt the Honey Lemon Soda manga and is set to be Winter 2025's top Shoujo romance anime. It’s being animated by J.C. Staff and was previously adapted into a live-action film in 2021.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 3.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda will primarily have a single cour spanning across 12 episodes. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Wednesday January 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Wednesday January 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Wednesday January 22, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Wednesday January 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Wednesday January 22, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Wednesday January 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Thursday January 23, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 3?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences, while international streaming will be limited to Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 2

Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemo Soda episode 2 started with Ishimori, Kai, and their group back in high school. During PE, the group played basketball, and Tomoya and Kai noticed Ishimori fading into the background due to fear and social anxiety.

Concerned, Kai consulted Ayumu to help Ishimori open up. Ayumu took the initiative by passing the ball to Ishimori, who unexpectedly dribbled past everyone and scored a three-pointer. This moment strengthened Ishimori's bond with her classmates, as Kai had hoped.

Later, Kai encountered Ishimori's father, who expressed happiness over her improved interactions at school. Ayumu and Tomoya then asked Ishimori why she chose this high school. While Ishimori cited its freedom and less focus on academics, Kai challenged her reasoning, creating a small rift between them.

Kai as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Meanwhile, Ishimori’s bullies from episode 1 targeted her again, but Kai stepped in and resolved the situation. He warned her to be cautious, mentioning her father’s potential reaction. Misinterpreting Kai’s intentions, Ishimori distanced herself, leaving school early.

Kai and Tomoya later invited her to karaoke, but she declined due to curfew. The episode ended with Kai escorting Ishimori home, offering encouragement to stay confident as Ishimori realized that she liked Kai.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3: What to expect?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 will mainly explore Kai and Ishimori's evolving relationship. It will also focus on the rest of the friend group, including Ayumi and Tomoya, as all of them assume their reassigned seats.

Episode 2 primarily adapted chapter 2 and almost the entirety of chapter 3. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga from chapter 3 to avoid missing any panels or dialogue whatsoever.

