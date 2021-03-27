5 most popular Gym Leaders from the Pokemon anime

Over the years, Ash Ketchum has taken on a number of Gym challenges in the Pokemon anime, and some Gym Leaders have stood out more than others.

Some of the most popular Gym Leaders in the anime have also been traveling companions/friends of Ash. Others have simply proven their awesomeness through the battles they are seen participating in during the show.

Here are the five most popular Gym Leaders in the anime.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

What are the most popular Gym Leaders in the Pokemon anime?

#5 - Clemont

Clemont (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While he may not be one of the most well-liked traveling companions of Ash Ketchum, Clemont's role in the Pokemon anime as both a Gym Leader and Ash's friend has earned him a spot on this list.

Clemont is not only leader of the Lumiose City Gym, but he is also an aspiring inventor. Even though he might not have been one of the most skilled Gym Leaders in the Pokemon world, his development as a character over the course of the show is truly enjoyable to watch.

#4 - Roxie

Roxie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leader of the Virbank City Gym, Roxie's well-designed character has made her immensely popular among Pokemon anime viewers.

Although Roxie's appearances on the show have been limited to two episodes, that's all it took for her to become one of the most popular Gym Leaders among fans.

Roxie specializes in using Poison-type Pokemon. In the show, she is seen using the Generation 1 Pokemon, Koffing, when she battles Ash. Her fantastic battling abilities, along with her talent for playing the bass guitar, made Roxie extremely well-liked in the show.

#3 - Brock

Brock (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Brock was not only the leader of the Pewter City Gym in the Pokemon anime, but he was also a traveling companion of Ash Ketchum.

The Rock-type user allowed Ash to make him his first Gym challenge, though the series protagonist actually ended up losing. Brock still ended up giving Ash the Boulder Badge for the kindness he showed to his Pokemon, and the two then became great friends.

#2 - Misty

Misty in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Misty is the leader of the Cerulean City Gym in the anime. She prefers to use Water-type Pokemon in battle. She was initially introduced to the show when Ash borrowed and accidentally destroyed her bicycle.

The Gym Leader has become an incredibly popular character in the show and has made even more recent appearances than when she first debuted in season one. Misty's bold attitude and snarky remarks, as well as her friendship with Ash, has made her one of the most favored Gym Leaders in the anime.

#1 - Sabrina

Sabrina (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sabrina is the leader of the Saffron City Gym, where her use of Psychic-type Pokemon has earned her the reputation as one of the strongest Gym Leaders in the anime.

Although Sabrina hasn't made as many appearances on the show as some other Gym Leaders, she won the respect of fans right away in season one. A character primarily shrouded in mystery, the spine-chilling sensation that Sabrina's presence brought to the show is not one that viewers will forget.

In addition to her captivating back-story and unique personality, Sabrina has also proven how strong of a Pokemon trainer she is. At one time, there were actually two Pokemon Gyms in Saffron City, though Sabrina's ultimately put the other one out of business.

Although Ash Ketchum ended up winning the Marsh Badge from her, it was more-so from cheering her up and making her laugh than the actual skills he used during their battle.

