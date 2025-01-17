  • home icon
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Jan 17, 2025 14:30 GMT
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 release date and more (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 will air on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9 pm JST. This fantasy series continues with the most recent episode witnessing Ein being rescued by a mysterious mage named Ursula and her daughter Yuri, who is also the spirit of the Yggdrasil tree that healed him earlier, thus explaining his connection with her.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 is bound to address Ein's lengthy training sequence, possibly explaining what he is going to do moving forward in the story. Moreover, since both Yuri and Ursula want to stay in the Yggdrasil, it is another plot point that the story is expected to deal with.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Ursula in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time4:00 amThursdayJanuary 23
Central Time6:00 amThursdayJanuary 23
Eastern Time7:00 amThursdayJanuary 23
Greenwich Mean Time12:00 pmThursdayJanuary 23
Central European Time1:00 pmThursdayJanuary 23
Indian Standard Time5:30 pmThursdayJanuary 23
Philippine Time8:00 pmThursdayJanuary 23
Australia Central Time9:30 pmThursdayJanuary 23

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3?

Ein in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. For those viewers who live overseas, they can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they are supposed to pay for a subscription to get this service.

Recap of the previous episode

Yuri as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
The most recent episode starts with Ein returning to the Yggdrasil tree next to a girl named Yuri, and a mysterious mage called Ursula, who claims to be the lady's mother. It turns out that Yuri is the spirit of the Yggdrasil tree and Ursula reveals that she took a liking to Ein because he thanked her for healing him, leading to him gaining a Spirit's Eye due to that.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime features the issue of how Ein can escape the dungeon since Ursula is meant to protect the Yggdrasil, as there are only eight in the world. However, she ultimately decides to train Ein and this is how the protagonist learns that the Spirit's Eye elevates his abilities as an Appraiser, starting a long training montage in this episode.

Ein also gets to know that his Appraiser abilities now allow him to slow down time for him to analyze his enemies' skills, which is shown when he is fighting monsters in the dungeon as Ursula heals. He also grasps the knowledge of how to copy other people's abilities, thus learning a few spells from Ursula and being able to defeat the Death Bear who murdered him in the previous episode.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3?

Ursula and Ein training in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 3 is going to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action in this fantasy anime. The character is not only a much more powerful fighter now, thanks to the training montage of the latest episode, but he has also built a stronger connection with the likes of Ursula and Yuri. The series is likely to explore whether he is going to leave them or join them in some shape or form.

