Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 is set to release on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST according to the series’ official website. As one of the most highly anticipated Winter 2025 fantasy anime series due to its unique premise, fans are extremely curious to see what the series has in store for them.

While television anime series rarely have leaks, Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 does at least have officially confirmed release information.

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 release date and time

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 should focus primarily on introducing protagonist Ein (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Japanese television at 11:30 pm JST on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Virtually all overseas fans will see this translate to a release on January 9 locally also. However, a small minority will see the release date come on Friday, January 10 instead. The exact date and time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00 am, Friday, January 10, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1?

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 may also begin introducing Ein's eventual allies (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The entirety of the series’ first season will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll as it airs weekly in Japan. The platform confirmed this via the reveal of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season. No alternate language dubs have been announced for the series as of this article’s writing.

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest plot summary

The Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest anime is the television anime adaptation of author Ibarakino and illustrator Yu Hitaki’s original light novel series of the same name. The series has also been adapted into a manga by illustrator Morohoshi Fuji, with Kodansha USA Publishing licensing the manga for English release and describing it as follows:

“In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible."

It continues:

"Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all…”

One important distinction to note is that the series is not an isekai despite its use of fantasy setting, themes, and tropes. While anime series in the isekai genre typically use fantasy-style narratives, the isekai genre is identified by its protagonist being summoned to another world, which is absent from this story.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1? (speculative)

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest episode 1 will likely begin by introducing Ein and seeing the beginnings of his adventuring career. This should make up the first third of the episode, with the middle third then showing him during the time he takes away from adventuring. This would then set up the ending of the episode to either begin or set up his return to adventuring.

Episode 1 should also introduce at least some of the characters who will come to form Ein’s new adventuring party once he gets back into the scene. Likewise, given that the protagonist is only an Appraiser, it can be expected that his allies will bring some much-needed firepower to their party in various means.

