Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime confirms January 2025 premiere and main cast with teaser PV

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime is set to premiere in January 2025. This news was confirmed by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, with a teaser promotional video. Additionally, the staff announced the main cast for the series.

Fully titled Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, the anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese light novel series, written by Ibarakino and illustrated by Yu Hitaki.

Kodansha has been serializing the light novels since October 2020, with three volumes released thus far. A manga adaptation with Morohoshi Fuji's illustrations has been serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket site.

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime's teaser trailer confirms the January 2025 release window and the main cast

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime shared a teaser promotional video to announce January 2025 as the release window. However, the staff hasn't revealed an exact release date as of this writing.

The latest PV features the iconic panels from the original light novel's manga adaptation, with foreboding music playing in the background. Additionally, the short clip shows the main characters, including Ein, Yuri, Ursula, and Yuri's younger sister, while previewing their voices.

Details regarding the cast members have arrived on the anime's official site and X handle. Kikunosuke Toya, known for voicing Denji in Chainsaw Man, stars as Ein, the protagonist. Hikaru Tono, the voice behind Anna Yanami from Too Many Losing Heroines!, lends her voice to Yuri.

Sayumi Suzushiro has also joined the voice cast as Ursula. She's known for voicing multiple popular characters, like Kei Shirogane from the Kaguya-sama series, Kurena Kukumila from 86, Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock!, and others. The primary cast for the Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime also includes Yu Serizawa as Yuri's younger sister, Pina.

Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the anime's official site, where they revealed their first impressions of the respective characters they are playing. Additionally, the Seiyuus (voice actors) mentioned how excited they are to voice the characters.

Aside from the release window and the main cast, the anime's official team shared character visuals for Ein, Yuri, Ursula, and Pina. The visuals show the characters in their iconic ensembles. Notably, no details regarding the main staff have been revealed as of this writing.

Ein, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Based on Ibarakino's light novel series, Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime is set in a fantasy world, where jobs are God-given from birth. As a result, heroes aren't born, but rather "made." Ein, a boy with a heroic spirit, is given the job of an appraiser, which is far from being a hero.

Abandoned and abused by everyone, Ein feels he shouldn't dream about becoming a hero, until one day, when he meets Yuri, the Spirit of the World Tree, and Ursula, the Guardian & the Sage. Ein realizes his weak skills could be the key to becoming a hero.

