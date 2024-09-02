Dragon Ball DAIMA confirms October 2024 release date

On Monday, September 2, 2024, Fuji TV announced their programming slate for October as per which Dragon Ball DAIMA will premiere on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 11:40 PM JST. The anime will premiere every Friday, however, the first episode will be extended by 10 minutes.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is an original anime created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball manga. This will be the first anime in the franchise set to release six years after the end of Dragon Ball Super anime in March 2018. The late original creator Akira Toriyama was in charge of the story, character design, and setting.

Dragon Ball DAIMA set to premiere on October 11

Supreme Kai as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On Monday, September 2, 2024, Fuji TV announced its programming slate for October 2024 at their Odaiba headquarters. As per the announcement, the national network has established a new anime slot for Dragon Ball DAIMA, which will air every Friday at 11:40 PM JST starting from October 11, 2024.

However, unlike the other episodes, the first episode will receive a 10-minute expansion.

During the announcement, Yuichi Nakajima, the head of the programming department, revealed that all episodes of Dragon Ball DAIMA are ready for broadcast.

Glorio as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nakajima also addressed the time slot change for the anime. Previously, Dragon Ball anime (Dragon Ball Kai and Dragon Ball Super) used to air on Sunday mornings. However, with DAIMA, the anime was switching slots to Friday nights.

As per Nakajima, they wanted to make it easier for Dragon Ball fans to watch the anime. Scheduling the anime's release for Friday nights allowed the anime to be broadcast all across Japan. However, that wasn't the case for Sunday mornings as the broadcast wasn't available for all regions. Hence, with the schedule change, Fuji TV executives wanted to make the anime easier to watch by the target demographic.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero set to receive television premiere

Following the announcement of the Dragon Ball DAIMA premiere date by Fuji TV, Dragon Ball Super's X (formerly Twitter) account announced that to commemorate the broadcast of Dragon Ball DAIMA anime, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie will be broadcast on television for the first time.

The anime movie will receive its premiere on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 9 PM JST Fuji TV. That said, the film will seemingly not be available to watch in all regions.

