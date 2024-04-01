Gohan lied to fans in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (& he himself proves it)

While fans know Gohan to be a truthful and intellectual person, there was one time when he seemingly lied to them. Whether this was a genuine mistake or an oversight remains unclear, but given the evidence, one cannot deny that Goku's eldest son lied to fans about Saiyans' physical development.

Goten and Trunks are two very important characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. Despite their relevance, however, both characters were barely given any form of character development throughout most of the series. This was followed by a surprising development that saw both characters become taller in a short matter of time, leaving fans intrigued by this sudden development.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Gohan lied to fans about Saiyans' growth spurt in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Goten and Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering that Goten and Trunks were seven and eight years old, respectively, in Dragon Ball Z, after a four-year time skip, they were 11 and 12 years old at the start of Dragon Ball Super. Despite that, both characters happened to resemble the physique they had in Dragon Ball Z.

Moreover, the two characters were seen with the same physique in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga as well. That arc takes place two years after Dragon Ball Super begins, meaning that Goten and Trunks were 13 and 14 years old at the time. Nevertheless, the manga series made no changes to their character design until it was time for the High School Saga.

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

The arc that majorly focused on Goten and Trunks saw them shoot up in height and have different character designs, something that was never seen before. Even fans were confused about their sudden change in character designs. That's when Gohan gave his input about the situation. Nevertheless, from the evidence present, it seems like he lied about the same.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO saw Piccolo being astonished by Goten and Trunks's growth spurt. This is because the last time he saw them, the two Saiyans were quite short. In response, Gohan conveyed to Piccolo that Saiyans stay small for a really long time, following which they hit a sudden growth spurt.

Gohan and Piccolo as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

While Goku's elder son's explanation may have tricked some fans, that is far from the truth. In Dragon Ball Z, fans witnessed Gohan grow up right in front of them. With every new arc, he grew taller. This progression was especially evident in the Cell Saga, as Goku's first son grew up at a reasonable rate despite having used the time chamber during the arc.

During the arc, Gohan was around 11 years old and had become taller than Goten and Trunks when they turned 13 and 14, respectively. Thus, it is evident that the series witnessed some inconsistencies.

Goku and Gohan as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Therefore, one can deduce that Dragon Ball Super creators Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro may have overlooked certain details and tried to patch up their mistake about Goten and Trunks's character development through a lie.

The worst part about the situation is that even Son Goku underwent a similar growth spurt to Goten and Trunks in Dragon Ball. Hence, essentially, it's only Gohan's growth that hinders the sudden growth spurt claim.

