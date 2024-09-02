NEET Kunoichi anime reveals new trailer and more

NEET Kunoichi anime has been confirmed this Sunday, September 1, with a new trailer and a lot of details surrounding this project studio Quad, such as members of the voice cast and some of the series' soundtrack. It was also confirmed the members of the staff who are going to be involved in the production of this series and some major key visuals of the main cast of the series, including several of the main kunoichi.

NEET Kunoichi anime is going to be centered around the character of Tsukasa, a salaryman who ends up being attacked by demons and is saved by a talented kunoichi named Shizuri, who winds up as his bodyguard for the vast majority of the series. The story's strong combination of comedy and romance makes it a strong candidate for making waves in the coming months, especially considering the factor of supernatural elements as well.

The NEET Kunoichi anime has a new trailer and some new details have been confirmed

The NEET Kunoichi anime is set to premiere in January 2025 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. The latest trailer gives a closer look at Tsukasa and Shizuri's relationship, showcasing their supernatural adventures and introducing other kunoichi characters. Along with the trailer, new key visuals of the main cast, especially the kunoichi, were also released.

The NEET Kunoichi anime stars Hinaki Yano as Shizuri Ideura, Shōya Ishige as Tsukasa Atsumi, Fairouz Ai as Ayame Momochi, Saya Aizawa as Hina Izumi, and Hina Kino as Kanae Natsumi. Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that Hisashi Saito is the director, Takashi Aoshima is watching over the scripts, Masahiko Suzuki is the character designer, and CMJK is in charge of the series' soundtrack.

The premise of the NEET Kunoichi anime

The NEET Kunoichi anime is going to tell the story of a normal salaryman known as Tsukasa, who happens to be randomly attacked by demons one night. He is saved by a mysterious and beautiful girl named Shizuri, who also happens to be a kunoichi and a lazy otaku, leading to her becoming her bodyguard.

The vast majority of the story is Shizuri and Tsukasa living together while developing feelings for each other, although that also comes with a lot of comedic adventures along the way.

