10 best anime to watch if you like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, also known as Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru, is a popular anime series that follows the story of Hachiman Hikigaya, an apathetic high school student who cynically views life and relationships.

However, he is forced to join the Volunteer Service Club, which aims to help students with problems. The anime explores Hachiman's unique worldview and philosophies on life as he interacts with other club members, like the independent Yukino Yukinoshita and the energetic Yui Yuigahama.

With interesting characters and thought-provoking themes, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has gained a loyal fan following. If you enjoyed the mix of comedy, romance, and drama in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, here are 10 other great anime series to add to your watchlist.

10 must-watch anime for fans of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

1) Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Much like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Hyouka follows an apathetic protagonist named Houtarou Oreki, who prefers to conserve his energy instead of doing anything unless absolutely necessary.

However, he soon gets forced to join the Classics Club and solve mundane mysteries around the school with the ever-curious Eru Chitanda. As Oreki spends more time with Chitanda and other club members, Satoshi Fukube and Mayaka Ibara, his worldview slowly changes.

Hyouka explores interesting mysteries against the backdrop of high school life while featuring the gradual character development of Oreki, much like that of Hachiman in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

2) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai tells the unusual story of Sakuta Azusagawa as he tries to solve the mystery of "puberty syndrome," a rumored illness that causes strange supernatural phenomena in teenagers.

After a chance encounter with the actress Mai Sakurajima dressed as a bunny girl, Sakuta decides to help her resolve her own puberty syndrome case. Like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, this anime focuses on character interactions and witty dialogue between the cynical Sakuta and Mai.

It also features high school drama mixed seamlessly with supernatural events. The romance aspect is also well-explored without feeling forced.

3) ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

ReLIFE tells the unique story of Arata Kaizaki, an unemployed 27-year-old who gets a second chance to relive his high school life for one year as part of the ReLIFE experiment. Much of the anime focuses on Arata using his adult perspective and experiences to view teenage issues refreshingly.

Like Hachiman in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Arata provides a more grounded outsider viewpoint on high school drama. The romance aspect with fellow subject Chizuru Hishiro is also cute without feeling forced.

With a similar tone that switches seamlessly between comedy and serious moments, ReLIFE is an interesting watch for SNAFU fans.

4) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a romantic comedy anime that follows the mind games between two high-achieving high school students. Vice President Miyuki Shirogane and President Kaguya Shinomiya are secretly in love but too proud to confess. They attempt various schemes to try and get the other to confess first.

Much like the witty banter between Hachiman and Yukino in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Kaguya-sama perfectly blends comedy with romance through the overdramatic mental battles of its leads.

With a similar animation style and a focus on exaggerated reactions, Kaguya-sama captures high school romance in an entertainingly absurd way.

5) Haganai

Haganai (Image via AIC)

Haganai follows the story of Hasegawa Kodaka, a transfer student who struggles to make friends due to his blonde hair and intimidating looks.

That is until he meets the reclusive Mikazuki Yozora, and together they establish the Neighbor's Club to learn how to make friends and interact socially. Much like the Service Club in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, the Neighbor's Club attracts other eccentric members with their own quirks and worldviews.

The anime has a similar focus on witty dialogue and interactions between the cynical Yozora and naive, Sena Kashiwazaki. It also features some romantic tensions without sidelining the comedy aspect.

6) Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari (Image via Shaft)

Bakemonogatari is a supernatural anime focused on Koyomi Araragi, a third-year high school student who survives a vampire attack and finds himself helping girls afflicted by strange paranormal events.

These include the snarky Hitagi Senjougahara, who suffers from a literal case of "weightlessness". The anime has a witty style of dialogue similar to My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU as Araragi converses with sharp-tongued heroines like Senjougahara.

It also features a visual aesthetic with rapid scene cuts, interesting camera angles, and stylized artwork. The supernatural aspect adds an extra layer of interest for viewers.

7) Blue Spring Ride

Blue Spring Ride (Image via Zexcs)

Blue Spring Ride revolves around Futaba Yoshioka who gets reunited with her middle school crush Tanaka Kou after entering high school.

But Kou seems to have changed personalities from the boy she once knew. While more overtly romantic than My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Blue Spring Ride still handles the drama and comedy of high school life well.

Futaba's interactions with Kou also showcase interesting dialogue similar to Hachiman and Yukino's banter. The love triangle aspect and beautiful anime visuals add further enjoyment.

8) Just Because!

Just Because! (Image via DEEN)

Just Because! follows a group of third-year high school students in the months leading up to their graduation. It explores their dreams, anxieties, and relationships during this transitional period, with an unexpected love triangle forming between the energetic Haruto, the shy Ena, and Haruto's childhood friend Mio.

With its thoughtful approach to romance and focus on the complex emotions of youth, Just Because! has a similar tone to My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. The realistic progression of relationships and visually aesthetic background art are also captivating aspects of this anime.

9) Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Clannad is a romantic drama anime following the story of Tomoya Okazaki, a cynical high school student whose world gets turned around after meeting the eccentric Nagisa Furukawa.

Much like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Clannad focuses a lot on the two main leads and their unique personalities playing off each other. It also features comedy and drama in equal doses as Tomoya and Nagisa interact with other quirky schoolmates and deal with issues in their personal lives.

The anime visuals are aesthetically pleasing as well. With impactful emotional moments mixed seamlessly with lighthearted ones, Clannad is an essential watch for any SNAFU fan.

10) Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions is a romantic comedy focused on Yūta Togashi, a former "chunibyo" patient who once had delusional fantasies, meeting Rikka Takanashi, a girl who is still chunibyo.

As they spend more time together, Yūta helps Rikka carefully navigate high school social life while appreciating her vibrant imagination.

With humor derived from Rikka's dramatic fantasies colliding with Yūta's pragmatism, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions share My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's ability to blend comedy with insightful explorations of interpersonal relationships.

Conclusion

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU blends comedy, romance, and thoughtful philosophizing in a unique high school setting featuring the dynamic Service Club.

Fans who enjoy its mix of genres would also appreciate the anime series covered above with their similar tones, witty dialogues, and interesting take on high school life.

So try out these 10 anime recommendations if you liked SNAFU and want to find more great shows to add to your watchlist! They all offer great character dynamics and an insightful yet entertaining exploration of youth.

