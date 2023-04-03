Why Blue Spring Ride is a must-watch Shoujo anime? Explained

Blue Spring Ride is a popular Shoujo anime that managed to capture the hearts of many viewers around the world. It is an anime adaptation of Io Sakisaka's manga of the same name. The anime hit television in Japan on July 7, 2014, under the production of Production I.G. and directed by Ai Yoshimura.

This romantic comedy anime series follows the story of Futaba Yoshioka, a high school girl who struggles to fit in with her peers due to her tomboyish nature, and Kou Mabuchi, her old middle school crush who has changed a lot since she last saw him. As they navigate through high school life, the anime showcases their relationship and the challenges they face along the way.

Shoujo anime, predominantly made for young girls, has become more popular in the past few years because it is mostly about romance, drama, and relationships. Blue Spring Ride is different from other Shoujo anime because it has a lot of emotional depth, well-rounded characters, and relationships that are shown realistically. With its beautiful animation, captivating soundtrack, and relatable themes, Blue Spring Ride is a must-watch anime that has something to offer viewers of all ages.

What makes Blue Spring Ride a must-watch Shoujo anime? All about the details

The Emotional Depth

Blue Spring Ride stands out from other Shoujo anime because of its emotional depth. It shows realistically how complicated relationships are and how hard it is to be a teenager. The characters are multi-dimensional, with each having their own unique personality and backstory.

The main protagonist, Futaba, struggles with the idea of fitting in while staying true to herself. Many viewers can identify with her because they went through similar struggles as teenagers. Her character development is organic and realistic throughout the series as she learns to open up and express herself.

The ups and downs of Futaba and Kou's romantic relationship are also realistically depicted. The anime delves into the topic of unrequited love and how it affects people. It also makes mention of how vital communication is in interpersonal relationships.

The Animation and music

Blue Spring Ride is remarkable not only for its emotional depth but also for its art and music. The animation is smooth and beautiful because of the soft colors and detailed backgrounds, which also make it feel calm. Additionally, the distinctive and thoughtful character designs enhance the charm of the program. Credit for these wonderful illustrations goes to the producer of the series, Production I.G.

The opening and ending themes are catchy and memorable, while the background score sets the mood for each scene. The opening theme, titled Sekai wa Koi ni Ochiteiru, is a collaboration song between Vocaloid producers CHiCO and HoneyWorks, while the ending theme is performed by Fujifabric and is titled Blue. The music adds to the emotional depth of the show, which makes it a more immersive experience for the audience.

The core concept behind the story of the series

Blue Spring Ride delves into several concepts that are important to the target audience. It discusses adolescent struggles like peer pressure, identity, and self-esteem. The importance of friendship and how it can support people in overcoming obstacles are also topics covered in the program.

The anime also delves into the theme of love and relationships, portraying them in a mature and realistic manner. It explores the complexities of love, including unrequited love, misunderstandings, and miscommunications. The show also highlights the importance of communication and honesty in relationships.

Final thoughts

Blue Spring Ride is a must-watch Shoujo anime that expertly weaves together a heartfelt story of love, friendship, and personal growth. Its relatable characters, engaging narrative, and beautiful art and soundtrack make it a standout series in the genre. The popularity of the anime led to a live-action adaptation of the series in December 2014.

Blue Spring Ride is a truly unforgettable experience as it showcases life lessons and emotional events that will stay with viewers for a long time. If you're a fan of Shoujo anime or are simply looking for a captivating story, don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Blue Spring Ride.

