10 best anime to watch if you like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a romantic comedy anime that uniquely blends gaming culture into its storyline. The show centers around college student Akane Kinoshita, who meets emotionless high schooler Akito Yamada after getting dumped by her boyfriend.

They soon discover that they belong to the same MMORPG guild and a sweet romance begins to blossom. With its stunning visuals, courtesy of acclaimed studio Madhouse, and captivating fusion of love and online gaming, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 makes for an incredibly enjoyable viewing experience. Fans who can't get enough of this anime can check out similar series that can help fill the void.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for the fans of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

1) Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Image via CloverWorks)

Like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Wotakoi focuses on geeky characters who bond over their love of gaming and anime. The story follows four working adults who struggle to navigate the intricacies of work, relationships, and their nerdy obsessions.

Protagonist Narumi is a fujoshi who tries to keep her fervent otaku lifestyle under wraps at her new job, only to discover that her colleague Hirotaka is secretly a gamer. They begin dating and learn that perhaps it's easier to build relationships with those who share your quirky interests.

With gaming references galore and a workplace setting that distinguishes it from most school-based romance anime, Wotakoi makes for a quirky adult rom-com that any fan of Yamada-kun is sure to enjoy.

2) Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

For those who loved the MMORPG elements woven into My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’s story, Recovery of an MMO Junkie should be next on the watch list.

It follows 30-year-old Moriko Morioka, who quits her oppressive job to become a NEET, and spends most of her time playing the online game Fruits de Mer. She eventually meets a sweet and handsome guild member named Lily, unaware that he is actually an equally awkward office worker named Yuuta Sakurai in real life.

Like Akane in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Moriko starts developing feelings for someone she met online while playing an MMORPG. The journey of their unusual long-distance relationship makes for a uniquely heartwarming romance story.

3) The World God Only Knows

The World God Only Knows (Image via Manglobe)

Protagonist Keima Katsuragi might seem like the polar opposite of the aloof Akito Yamada at first glance, but both characters soon begin to evolve beyond their initial dispositions after meeting girls who become special to them.

Keima is addicted to dating sims and is known online as the legendary “God of Conquest” for his dating expertise. However, he soon finds himself having to apply his gaming know-how to real-life romantic pursuits.

Like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, The World God Only Knows blends gaming culture and tropes seamlessly into its entertaining narrative. The blossoming relationships Keima forms with several girls also bear some resemblance to Yamada’s emotional journey with Akane.

4) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Brain's Base)

Viewers who connected with Akito Yamada’s initial loner personality and emotional growth will definitely appreciate the character arc of Hachiman Hikigaya in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

A self-proclaimed loner, Hachiman has a cynical worldview and barely any friends. However, his aloofness is challenged when he joins the Volunteer Service Club at school and gets to know the kind and bubbly Yukino Yukinoshita.

Like Yamada, Hachiman retains his signature cynicism but gradually begins to open up to those around him. Further, his blossoming relationship with Yukino bears resemblance to Akane and Yamada overcoming the odds to find an unexpected connection.

5) ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Protagonist Arata Kaizaki is a 27-year-old who bounces from one dead-end job to another, unable to find meaning or purpose in life. He soon gets the chance to take a mysterious pill that makes him appear 10 years younger and then enrolls in high school again as a 17-year-old transfer student.

The show documents his journey as he readjusts to school life and befriends Chizuru Hishiro, an equally lonely and socially awkward girl who soon develops feelings for Arata.

Fans who love to watch romance anime series like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will surely enjoy the unusual student-teacher dynamic between Arata and Chizuru in ReLIFE.

6) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via CloverWorks)

Despite its ecchi-sounding title, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is a poignant supernatural romance at its core. When protagonist Sakuta Azusagawa encounters a bunny girl at the library, he soon realizes that it is his aloof senior Mai Sakurajima, who is inexplicably becoming invisible to those around her.

He decides to help Mai resolve her mysterious condition, known as Adolescence Syndrome, while also falling in love with her. This show blends romance with some supernatural elements for an unusual yet engaging storyline.

Fans of Yamada’s initial detached persona and his subsequent emotional transformation after meeting Akane will surely appreciate protagonist Sakuta’s character growth as he connects with the struggling Mai.

7) 3D Kanojo: Real Girl

3D Kanojo: Real Girl (Image via Hoods Entertainment)

Protagonist Hikari Tsutsui is a massive otaku with extensive knowledge of anime, manga, and video games but barely any real-life friends. His outlook on life begins to change after he starts dating the popular and extroverted Iroha Igarashi.

As their relationship progresses, Hikari begins to evolve into a more confident and outgoing person. 3D Kanojo’s fusion of geeky subculture with romance mirrors My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999's successful blending of gaming and relationships.

Viewers will also enjoy the tangible character development of someone who seems emotionally unavailable at first but gradually opens up to love.

8) My First Girlfriend is a Gal

My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Image via NAZ)

Junichi Hashiba is coerced by his friends into confessing to the beautiful and fashionable “gal” Yukana Yame. To everyone’s surprise, she agrees to date him, and he soon discovers she isn’t as shallow as she appears. As their unusual relationship progresses, Junichi becomes more comfortable in his own skin while Yukana reveals more of her hidden depths.

Like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, this anime also explores the romance between two contrasting personalities - an introverted nice guy and a gorgeous but intimidating girl.

9) My Girlfriend is Shobitch

My Girlfriend is Shobitch (Image via Diomedéa)

High school student Haruka Shinozaki confesses to aloof classmate Akiho Kousaka and is taken aback when she not only agrees to date him but also starts making inappropriate advances.

It turns out that Akiho has absorbed too many questionable doujinshi and now has skewed ideas about relationships. As she determinedly tries to become the “perfect girlfriend”, the two slowly begin to really connect.

Like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, My Girlfriend is Shobitch also explores how an emotionally unavailable character discovers intimacy and evolves through an unusual relationship.

10) Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions tells the story of Yuta Togashi, a formerly delusional middle schooler who wants to leave his embarrassing chunibyo phase behind in high school.

However, his hopes are challenged when he meets the eccentric Rikka Takanashi, who is still firmly in the throes of her delusional fantasy world. As they spend more time together, an unusual yet heartfelt romance begins to develop.

Fans of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will enjoy this blossoming relationship between a normal high schooler and an enthusiastic chunibyo girl.

Conclusion

These 10 anime all incorporate elements that My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 fans thoroughly enjoyed - unconventional relationships, geeky subcultures, online gaming, deadpan male leads opening up emotionally, and captivating romantic plots.

Fans can check out these entertaining series if they just can’t get enough of Yamada and Akane’s tender gaming romance. They will make for enjoyable additions to the watchlist while eagerly awaiting a potential second season of the popular show.

