Fami's plan to save Denji by fighting Chainsaw Man will fail, and it's obvious why

One of the most exciting overarching plotlines currently ongoing in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series is Asa Mitaka’s plan to “save” Denji. Enthralling both for how it could develop her own character and how Denji’s could also be developed, it’s one of the most intriguing narratives the series is currently offering.

However, there’s also another layer to Asa’s plan, which in reality was created by Famine Devil Fami on the distinction that there are two different versions of Chainsaw Man. One is the transformed Hybrid state Denji enters upon pulling his starter, while the other is the “true” hero of hell whom fans saw fighting Makima in the final stages of the manga’s first part.

Fami and Asa’s plan is essentially to fight Denji, defeat him, separate his heart (which is now Pochita the Chainsaw Devil) from his body, and then replace it with a normal human heart. She and the others will then defeat the true Chainsaw Man to further her own plan(s). However, to do this, Fami first needs to break the contract between Denji and Pochita, which is also where her plan is likely to fail based on the information she currently has.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 sets Fami up for failure via bad information on Denji and Pochita’s contract

Expand Tweet

In chapter 165, fans see Fami assert to Denji that his contract with Pochita is to live a normal life. Denji doesn’t disagree with this, and even implicitly confirms this to Fami by asking her how she knows about all that. While many fans are taking this to mean that Fami’s plan will work as she’s currently outlining it, there’s a key detail from recent chapters.

In chapter 150, however, fans saw Denji think back on the normal life he lived with Nayuta, both at home with her and his time in school. This prompted an internal dialogue with Pochita, who said that their “dream came true.” In other words, the terms of their original contract which was for Denji to live a normal life had been fulfilled by that point.

This is further supported by Pochita asking Denji what he’ll dream of next, offering suggestions before Denji said he wanted to be Chainsaw Man. The dialogue unfortunately ends there, meaning readers don’t get any additional details on the nature of Denji and Pochita’s new contract. In other words, Fami has no idea what their new contract is, despite being extremely confident in her information and the plan she built around said info.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Fami is basing her plan on the idea that she can break the terms of Denji and Pochita’s contract as she knows it currently. However, since a new contract has seemingly been established with unknown details, it’s unlikely that Fami can actually break this new contract via the plan she had to break the old one.

Thus, her plan to fight the real Chainsaw Man, the hero of hell, will crash and burn on the basis that she has no means of actually drawing him out of Denji. In turn, she’ll be unable to replace Denji’s heart and fulfill her promise to Asa that they can save him. While this won’t necessarily give Fami any direct repercussions due to the lack of a formal contract between them, it’ll nevertheless create friction between them and issue for Fami’s larger, overarching plans.

Related links