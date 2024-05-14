Chainsaw Man chapter 166: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 is set to release on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGAPlus website. Following the full explanation of Famine Devil Fami and Asa Mitaka’s plan to “save” Denji, fans are curious to see if Denji idly goes along with it or voices his true desires to be Chainsaw Man.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 166 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 166, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will see Denji get the opportunity to achieve one of his oldest dreams (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 224, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 22, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 166

Denji's mistrust of Famine Devil Fami has been made clear heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 166 (Image via Shuieisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 began with Denji and co hopping on the train to go get sushi at a place Fami recommended. Denji then asked Asa why she wants to fight him, to which she said he’ll be saved if she wins. He then asks if she’s still brainwashed by the Chainsaw Man Church, prompting her to ask Fami to explain. Fami starts by establishing it’s Denji’s heart’s power which makes him Chainsaw Man, and that it’s the power of a contract to live a normal life.

Her plan is to break that contract, forcing the real Chainsaw Man to emerge, allowing them to defeat him and transplant a human heart into Denji thus making him an ordinary human again. Denji questions how she knows about all this, but Fami doesn’t respond. Denji then asks Asa what she means by normal, to which she says returning to his old life of going to school and having a home to return to. She quickly follows this up by assuring him Nayuta is alive and well.

Denji then discusses how when he went hungry as a kid, he’d eat toilet paper from public restrooms, but he wasn’t able to do it once he stopped going hungry. In other words, he says he can never go back to the way things used to be. Asa tries to convince him and herself that she’ll save him, but Katana Man interjects calling this a waste of time. The issue ends with Katana saying they should take Denji to a soap-land brothel so he can be intimate with a woman.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 166 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given Denji’s apparent apprehensiveness to Fami and Asa’s plan, Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will likely see him agree and go along with Katana Man’s suggestion. While his main motivating factor will likely be trusting Katana more than Fami or Asa currently, it’ll also likely be revealed that he’s excited at the prospect of losing his virginity.

Likewise, Asa should be seen heavily disapproving of the idea, both out of a desire to see her own plan to save Denji fulfilled and due to the fact that she has romantic feelings for him. The issue will likely end on a cliffhanger as to whether or not Denji will go through with the act Katana Man is suggesting.

Related links