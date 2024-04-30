Chainsaw Man chapter 164: Denji searches for Nayuta as Asa struggles to reconnect with him

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 was officially released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Denji’s revival and his next plans. Likewise, fans were unsure of what to expect from the issue, which was thought just as likely to continue focusing on Denji as it was to shift focus to Control Devil Nayuta, Hirofumi Yoshida, or someone else.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 164’s release did confirm that focus would stick with Denji and co, showing his first moves following waking up and getting his bearings. Unsurprisingly, his first thoughts were about Nayuta and her safety, setting up Asa Mitaka and co as helping him find her first before they all get to fight him as is their wish.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 sees Denji come to terms with the choices he’s made

Chainsaw Man chapter 164: A pressing concern

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 begins immediately from where the previous issue ends when Denji is reeling in pain from War Devil Yoru’s blow. However, his first words afterward are about Nayuta, asking where she is. This confuses Yoru, who tells him that she’ll wake him up if he’s still dreaming as she goes to pull his starter cord.

However, he grabs her arm and prevents her from doing so, saying that whether he’s dreaming or not, he’ll fight her all she wants if Nayuta’s safe, begging Yoru to find her. A shocked Yoru allows Asa to take over their body, and Asa then asks Denji what happened. The group then returns to the sight of Denji’s home, passing some dead Fakesaw Men along the way whose bodies haven’t been cleaned up yet.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 sees Denji in shock and disbelief at the sight of their former home and the lack of Nayuta’s presence. Haruka Iseumi then calls out to Denji by calling him Chainsaw Man, saying that if Nayuta isn’t where he left her, there’s nothing else they can do. Denji then begins digging through the rubble, prompting Yoru to tell him that’s enough.

Denji realizes the consequences of his actions as they relate to Nayuta in Chainsaw Man chapter 164 (Image via Shueisha)

She adds that he knows the truth, and that Nayuta was likely attacked by armed adults and killed after he escaped. Yoru coldly tells him to quit moping and face reality, but Denji continues digging through the rubble instead. Yoru looks annoyed, but Asa takes over their body and grabs his hand.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 sees Asa remind Denji that when he saved her as Chainsaw Man, he said he knew how she felt. She adds that she understands how he feels now, knowing that a family member has died because of his actions. She then says that she’ll help with anything she can as long as he tells her what it is she can do to help.

Denji is initially silent, clearly worrying Asa. However, he then begins yelling at her, saying that her going from attacking him to being nice to him makes no sense, and neither does she. This shocks Asa, while Iseumi agrees with Denji’s assessment. Asa tries to explain herself, but she instead tells him to turn into Chainsaw Man and fight her, asserting that he can live an ordinary life once they fight.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164: Apathy and hunger

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 sees Denji tell her no way, saying that everything around him turns terrible whenever he becomes Chainsaw Man. He adds that he has to find Nayuta, clearly disturbed by her absence, given the look on his face here. Asa tries to get Famine Devil Fami to help, but she simply suggests that he can’t fight because he’s hungry, adding that hunger makes one negative.

On cue, Denji’s stomach growls, with Asa’s expression turning to that of one which indicates she’s already done with dealing with him. However, she then calls out to him and tells him to name anything he wants to eat. He says there’s nothing at first but then says he could maybe do some sushi.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 sees an annoyed Asa say anything but sushi since she hates it, prompting Katana Man to call her out for her behavior. Denji sullenly looks up from the rubble and says the word sushi as the issue ends, with Asa, clearly upset by this turn of events.

Unfortunately, the chapter announces a break for the series, meaning chapter 165 will be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164: In summation

While a relatively uneventful issue, chapter 164 does at least set up a long-term cooperation between Denji and Asa’s group. Likewise, it’s expected that this cooperation will last a relatively long time, possibly even taking fans to the arrival of the Death Devil.

However, with the series taking a break week before its next release, fans won’t be able to know for sure what Fujimoto’s intentions are until the series progresses in the coming weeks and months.

