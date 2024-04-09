Chainsaw Man chapter 162: Denji saves the day as Quanxi surrenders to Asa and co

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 was officially released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Asa Mitaka and co’s efforts to rescue Denji. Likewise, the last chapter ended with a major wrench being thrown into this operation in the form of an appearance by Quanxi, who could easily defeat all present.

Unsurprisingly, Chainsaw Man chapter 162’s opening pages very clearly establish this, seeing nearly every combatant on Asa’s side be easily neutralized by Quanxi. However, an unexpected decision by Quanxi seemingly leads to the incapacitated Denji of all people saving the day and everyone’s lives.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 sees Quanxi reference Kishibe in an intriguing manner at the perfect time

Chainsaw Man chapter 162: The fight begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 opens up with the Nail Fiend begging Quanxi not to kill her, with Nail saying she really respects her for being so strong. She also compliments how pretty her skin is, saying she’s dying to know which shampoo brand she uses as well. However, as she says this, she tosses three nails up into the air, signaling the start of her and the others’ attacks.

Katana Man gets into position for his trademark move as Nail sends her projectiles flying at Quanxi, seemingly providing Katana with a great opening. However, it’s revealed that Katana failed to hit Quanxi and was decapitated by her in the process. Haruka Iseumi then drops the box with Denji’s head out of fear, causing it to roll on the ground while War Devil Yoru (who has taken back control of her and Asa Mitaka’s shared body) creates a Scalpel Sword.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 sees Yoru and Nail then begin fighting Quanxi, with each of them occupying the use of one of her two swords. While clearly struggling, they seem to be holding their own until Quanxi delivers a devastating kick to Asa and sends her flying into a nearby wall. Quanxi then stabs Nail several times, causing Nobana Higashiyama to cry out in fear as blood rains down on him.

Katana Man's moment to shine unfortunately doesn't come in Chainsaw Man chapter 162 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

This causes Quanxi’s attention to go his way, seeing her preparing to kill him. However, she stops when he holds up Denji’s lifeless head, seemingly becoming morose by seeing him again in such a state. Nobana cries out in confusion at this before dropping the head, but Quanxi still doesn’t make a move on him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 then sees Takagi tell Quanxi to get on with it, but she says an old friend (presumably Kishibe) warned her to never make an enemy out of Denji. Takagi begins sweating here before grabbing his head and ranting about why none of the Devils under his employ can do as they’re told.

Takagi then reveals that the bodies of Quanxi’s harem are in Public Safety’s custody, implicitly explaining why she’s cooperating with them. Takagi threatens to dump them in a ditch rather than return them to her if she doesn’t cooperate. However, Quanxi is unfazed by this as Nail and Yoru watch on closely to see what happens next.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162: Death and sacrifice…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 then sees Takagi clearly upset that Quanxi refuses to fight. He begins to say something about women, but he’s then suddenly stabbed from behind by his wife. As Quanxi, Nail, and Yoru look on in awe, Nail comments on how Katana “cut through that door earlier,” seemingly meaning prior to their arrival at Denji’s operating room.

Takagi then collapses on the floor, prompting his wife to fall on top of him and begin eating him. Quanxi hilariously says, “That works,” while telling the others that she’ll pretend to have lost to them and that they should kill her. Iseumi and Yoru are shocked to hear her say this, to which Quanxi says she won’t actually die since she’s like Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 sees the surgeons in the room say they didn’t hear a thing, going along with this plan. Yoru then grabs the Scalpel Sword, saying she’ll do it after Quanxi answers whether or not Chainsaw Man is stronger than her. She says he’s weaker but far more fearsome. This answer seemingly upsets Yoru, with the chapter ending as she prepares to swing down on Quanxi, leaving her ultimate fate unknown until the next issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162: In summation

While not quite as action-packed as fans were hoping for, chapter 162 is nevertheless exciting and sets up some intriguing developments for the series’ near future. One of the most exciting specifically is the apparent setup for Quanxi to join Asa and co’s group, especially given that fans don’t fully see Yoru “kill” her before chapter 162 ends.

Likewise, with Chainsaw Man chapter 162 announcing a break week before the next issue’s release, it seems that Quanxi is likely to survive and fight alongside Asa and the others. Presumably, she, Nail, and Katana will handle whatever Public Safety forces appear in the next issue while Asa and the others work on reviving Denji as soon as possible.

