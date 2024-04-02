Chainsaw Man chapter 161: Denji's secret revealed as Quanxi looks to eliminate Asa and friends

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 was officially released in Japan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 12 am JST, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Asa Mitaka and co’s search for Chainsaw Man. Excitingly, this search does come to an end in the latest issue of the series, shocking Asa and War Devil Yoru’s systems, a development that fans had been waiting for.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 also seemingly reveals the name of the recently introduced Devil Hunter as Takagi, seeing him reappear at the issue’s end. Likewise, he does show up with something that can indeed kill them all, as he promised. However, it’s not quite the Bomb Girl Lady Reze as many fans had suspected and hoped.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 sees Yoru and Asa realize they had Chainsaw Man in their grasps all along

Chainsaw Man chapter 161: Arrival

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 opened with a focus on the room in which Denji is being kept. One of the doctors asks to let Takagi, presumably the name of the recently introduced Devil Hunter, know that they’re almost done there. Next, they add that it sounds as though there are intruders, suggesting he and the others take a five-minute break likewise.

At that moment, the doors to the room burst open, seeing Asa Mitaka and co enter. Katana Man orders the scientist to get down on the ground and stay still if they want to live, while Famine Devil Fami confirms that Chainsaw Man should be in the room. War Devil Yoru demands to know where Chainsaw Man is from one of the doctors, who immediately complies.

However, this leads to Chainsaw Man chapter 161 revealing that the Chainsaw Man boxes that were stacked up when they entered have now scattered all over the room. The doctors then reveal that they had dismembered him and boxed up the various pieces, sorting them thoroughly in the process. The doctor demands an apology, which Nobana Higashiyama happily gives.

Kobeni's brother Nobana acts very much like her in Chainsaw Man chapter 161 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Yoru then kicks one of the boxes, causing it to open upon landing. A hand spills out of it. Yoru then commands Haruka Iseumi, Seigi Akoku, and Nobana to connect Chainsaw Man’s body parts, saying they’ll die if they don’t obey. Fami also helps them out, prompting the group to begin finding and setting up the body parts in order.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 also sees them find the titular character’s heart and starter, meaning they can stick his body back together by starting his engine. The doctor then asks why Yoru, Katana Man, and Nail Fiend aren’t helping, and Yoru responds by explaining she’s wounded. She then tells Katana to go help them, but he says chores are for kids and that he spared their lives so he doesn’t have to.

The group then makes a crude joke about one of Denji’s body parts, prompting Yoru to say every part needs to go back to its proper place so Chainsaw Man is in perfect condition for her fight. She claims that her victory would be meaningless otherwise, while Katana Man critiques her for not being able to take a joke, saying she has no game.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161: A secret revealed and an enemy arrived

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 sees Yoru respond that she doesn’t need game, claiming how love is worthless and just turns one foolish. Nail says it’s fun to be a fool, calling her stance a shame and saying she probably doesn’t get it due to her age. Yoru says she does get it, telling Nail she knows everything about it, while Nail calls her an immature little Devil.

Nobana is then shocked to discover the box which contains Chainsaw Man’s head, dropping it and causing Iseumi to rush over. However, he’s shocked at what he sees, questioning if this is really Chainsaw Man’s head. One of the doctors confirms it, prompting Yoru to ask who cares what his human face looks like. Yoru then tells them to just attach it to the rest of the body.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 161 sees Iseumi hold up the box with Denji’s face in it to Asa and asking if this was her boyfriend. Yoru stares at Denji’s head, beginning a transformation that sees Asa take over their shared body once again. Upon fully realizing the situation, she dons a shocked expression, when one of the doors to the room is suddenly blasted open.

The Devil Hunter, presumably named Takagi, is then seen entering the room, ordering those who came with him to kill everyone in the room. The chapter ends with the reveal that he enlisted the aid of Quanxi to deal with the intruders, thus setting up the possibility of a major fight in the coming issues(s).

Chainsaw Man chapter 161: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 161 is an incredibly shocking and satisfying entry in the series, bringing with it Asa Mitaka’s highly anticipated discovery of Chainsaw Man’s true identity. The appearance of Quanxi was also exciting and unexpected for fans, and it sets up a major fight that will take place in the coming issues.

However, one subtle detail from chapter 161 for this coming fight is that Yoru relinquished control of her and Asa’s shared body to Asa herself at the end of the issue. In other words, Asa is in control of their body heading into the fight against Quanxi, which could prove to be a deadly mistake if the high school girl can’t rise to the challenge.

