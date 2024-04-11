Chainsaw Man may soon see the return of another fan-favorite character after Quanxi

One of the most engaging aspects of the second part of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original Chainsaw Man manga series, especially in recent months, has been the reappearance of part 1 characters. In the last twenty or so chapters, fans have seen the reappearance of all the Weapon Hybrids, save for Reze, as well as the first glimpse of Pochita in part 2 of the series.

While all this has sadly taken place in the context of Denji’s “happy” life in Chainsaw Man part 2 falling apart at the seams around him, it’s nevertheless been an exciting aspect of the Academy saga. Likewise, chapter 162 saw Quanxi return to the series, this time as an antagonistic force to Asa and co, who stood in the way of their rescue of Denji.

However, what’s especially significant about Quanxi’s latest reappearance in Chainsaw Man is that it could set up the return of a fan-favorite character readers have been begging to see. In fact, her words are seemingly so direct that many are suspecting the character could reappear before Asa and co make it out of the Tokyo Devil Detention Center.

Chainsaw Man part 2 could see Kishibe return, given Quanxi’s latest words

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 saw Quanxi seemingly set up Kishibe’s reintroduction with her words after seeing Nobana Higashiyama use Denji’s severed head as a shield. In response to Devil Hunter Takagi ordering her to continue killing everyone present, she claims that “an old friend warned” her not to make an enemy out of Denji. While she doesn’t outwardly say who it is, many fans are assuming this is Kishibe, given how long the two have known each other.

This is likely a right assumption, and could very well be setting up his return during the Denji Rescue arc. One possible way in which he could reappear is via Hirofumi Yoshida making a move on Asa’s group on their way out of the facility. Kishibe could in turn reappear and hold them off, which would be especially likely if Yoru does end up sparing Quanxi and she joins Asa’s group instead.

Fujimoto could also have him reappear in the conclusion of the arc, possibly setting up his and Denji’s next move. While it’s possible that Asa would also join them given her newfound understanding of who Denji truly is, it’s not guaranteed that Yoru would want to work so closely with Chainsaw Man. This could, in turn, lead to Yoru revealing that she and Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, were once close.

In any case, however, there’s almost certainly a reason for Fujimoto both reintroducing Quanxi and specifically referencing Kishibe at this point in the arc. This happening concurrently with what is likely the climax of the arc suggests that he’ll reappear in some fashion during these final chapters. If nothing else, it’s setting him up as coming back soon, especially considering the timing of part 2 and these ongoing events.

Assuming Kishibe only told Quanxi not to make an enemy out of Denji after he defeated Makima, this likely happened in the timeskip between part 1 and 2. Given that fans last saw Kishibe working for Public Safety, it’s safe to assume that Quanxi only had this discussion with him while they were both working for Public Safety.

In other words, there’s a real possibility that Kishibe is aware of the ongoing Denji rescue, and will get involved either during it or after.

What’s particularly exciting about the seemingly likely reappearance of Kishibe is that he should still have clout within Public Safety, at least in a few select areas. Likewise, he may be able to enlist even more Devil Hunters and Chainsaw Man sympathizers to his and Denji’s cause. While Kishibe may have an ulterior motive in helping Denji, it’s unlikely to be a sinister one or something that’s bad for Denji, given his previous characterization.

Unfortunately, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with Kishibe’s reappearance far from confirmed in the official series. Although fans can expect to see him at some point, Fujimoto is likely saving his reintroduction for a special purpose or occasion. While Denji’s rescue may make the most sense of the potential opportunities thus far, it’s possible there could be something even bigger to come, which will herald Kishibe’s return.

