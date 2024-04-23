Chainsaw Man chapter 163: Denji reawakens as Quanxi's status left unknown

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 was officially released on Wednesday, April 23, 2024, in Japan, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Asa Mitaka and co’s efforts to rescue Denji. Fans expected the issue to first elaborate on the ultimate fate of Quanxi, who was seemingly about to be “killed” by War Devil Yoru at the end of the previous issue.

However, much to their shock, Chainsaw Man chapter 163 began with Asa and co having already exited the Tokyo Devil Detention Center and successfully rescued Denji. The issue did not offer an update on the status of Quanxi, suggesting that at a minimum, she’s not aligned with Asa and co at this time.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 sees Denji immediately attacked upon his reawakening

Chainsaw Man chapter 163: News of the world

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 begins with a focus on someone watching television, eventually revealed to be Haruka Iseumi. The first channel is seen discussing some celebrity gossip, while the next begins discussing that the Japanese government may have misused funds from the Devil Damages Reconstruction Tax to purchase friendly Devils.

However, Haruka skips past this and lands on a talk show channel where they’re discussing whether or not kissing and c*itus both count as adultery. A woman is then seen saying that she feels like she lives in a completely different world as compared to last year, asking if she’s the only one who can’t sleep at night because she starts shaking from suicidal thoughts.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 sees Haruka resonate with this, as the woman continues by saying she hasn’t taken a step outside since “it” happened. She adds that her mother can’t trust anyone anymore, and is believing in “all these crazy conspiracy theories.” The girl immediately adds that she also has trouble telling “where the truth ends, and the lies begin.”

Quanxi is neither seen nor discussed in Chainsaw Man chapter 163 (Image via Shueisha)

She says she keeps asking herself who’s to blame for all this, as Haruka is seen sweating and with a nervous expression on his face as he watches. The girl adds that when she knew she would be on TV today, she realized that the person responsible for what she’s talking about would be watching too. She adds that she has just one thing to say, as Haruka begins sweating bullets in anticipation.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 then sees her tell someone named “Koma Komagawa” to never stop being their idol. The host then calls the fan very passionate, explaining that the entire Japanese population is reeling from the shock of the news of idol/reporter Koma Komagawa's affair-turned-marriage.

The host then introduces a special guest photographer, who begins breaking down how the alleged photo of Komagawa’s infidelity is edited. The program then concludes that both the infidelity and home-wrecker accusations against Komagawa were invented by the tabloid that ran this image, adding that the "conspiracy runs deep."

Chainsaw Man chapter 163: See no evil

Denji returns amidst discussion of the current state of Japan in Chainsaw Man chapter 163 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 sees Nobana Higashiyama, who is sitting next to Haruka, express his joy about the news concerning Komagawa since he’s a fan of hers. Haruka then laughs, commenting on how a celebrity cheating scandal is the only real thing on the news and that Nobana is relieved by this despite people still turning into Fakesaw Men and several wars breaking out. Ironically, however, Haruka skipped right past a major government financial scandal being reported on.

Nobana tries to explain himself in response, but Haruka says he’s not being sarcastic, adding that the fact that their actions aren’t being reported on has him feeling like he’s dreaming. Asa chimes in here, stating that she had her 15 minutes of fame but is now remembered by no one. Adding that she also lost an arm, she says she feels like she too must be dreaming, but Haruka says she’s missing the point.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 sees her ignore him, commenting on how Denji being Chainsaw Man doesn’t feel real either. As she says this, it’s revealed that Haruka, Nobana, Asa, and Nail Fiend are all in a bedroom with Denji, who is sleeping on the bed with Nail lying next to him. Nail comments on how cute Denji looks when he sleeps, expressing her disbelief that he is the person all Devils fear.

Asa then tries to ask Nail to convince Katana to hurry up in the bathroom, but Nail says to complain to Famine Devil Fami since this is her hideout. Fami is then shown to be eating pasta with her hands as a child would as other food lies on the table for later, while Asa questions if she’s naturally skinny somehow. Denji then wakes up, immediately asking where Asa’s arm is and following up this question by asking where he is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 then sees the others tell Fami he’s awake, while Denji asks Asa once again what happened to her arm. She says his friend cut it off, with Denji seemingly knowing she means Yoshida and asking why he did that. However, she says she doesn’t know, with Denji then asking if he’s dreaming.

At that moment, Katana Man appears and gives Denji a low blow as revenge for the last time they saw each other. He then demands Denji transform and that they fight again, as Denji states this is definitely not a dream while he writhes in pain. Asa and Haruka then call out to Katana, telling him that this isn’t what they agreed to and that they need to show Chainsaw Man some respect.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 163 then sees War Devil Yoru take control of her and Asa’s body, also giving Denji a low blow before leaning in close to him. She says she doesn’t need his human form, demanding that he “wake up already.” The chapter ends with Denji writhing in pain as Nobana says he doesn’t feel safe here, after which Haruka questions where else they’re supposed to go.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163: In summation

While the ambiguous status of Quanxi is something fans were expecting to be resolved in this issue, chapter 163 is nevertheless exciting and enthralling even without this update. The return of Denji in particular contributes to this, as does the character development mainly focused on Haruka and to some extent, Nobana via the opening half of this issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 also sets up an exciting near-future for the series, with some sort of grand plan likely to be revealed by Fami now that Denji has fully reawakened. Hopefully, this leads to fans learning about Quanxi’s status and whether or not their group will accrue any more allies before whatever fight is next for them.

