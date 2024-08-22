10 Shonen Jump Manga to pick up as both Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia end

Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have been two of the most prominent Shonen Jump manga titles to come out in the last decade. However, My Hero Academia ended with its last chapter being released on August 5, 2024, and Jujutsu Kaisen recently announced that it will end within the next five chapters.

Given the conclusion of two of the biggest Shonen Jump mangas, fans have started wondering what their next manga to binge-read will be. Although Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have their own unique elements, focusing on action and character-driven plots makes it possible to list out other Shonen Jump titles that can be enjoyed by fans.

Even though there are numerous titles that will be enjoyable for Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fans, titles that are serialized as part of Weekly Shonen Jump and are readily available on online platforms would be the best recommendations.

Trending

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Chainsaw Man, Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, Dandadan, Undead Unluck, Gokurakugai, Wild Strawberry, Kaiju No. 8, Tokyo Ghoul, and the Mission: Yozakura Family series.

Chainsaw Man, Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, and other Shonen Jump manga that Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fans can read

1) Chainsaw Man

Denji as shown in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Chainsaw Man manga is inarguably one of the most popular and well-written Shonen Jump mangas, next to Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. The series' story ranges from gritty character exploration to fast-paced action while focusing on numerous different characters.

It first serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 and began its Part 2 in 2022. The manga currently has over 175 chapters and is available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Chainsaw Man is the most prominent and obvious choice for Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fans, given that their fanbases overlap to a huge degree.

2) Sakamoto Days

Taro Sakamoto as shown in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days is one of the most talked about series within the Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fandoms, and it is often recommended by many of the already existing fans.

The series follows Taro Sakamoto as he tries to leave behind the assassin's life after marriage, but his time as an assassin eventually catches up to him. Similar to Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, the series has a huge focus on fighting and is often referred to as having the best fighting choreography within mangas.

It also has an abnormally large cast of characters, with each one getting explored throughout the chapters. The manga, written by Yuto Suzuki, began serialization within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020.

This Shonen Jump manga has been confirmed for an anime adaptation by TMS Entertainment, which has previously worked on the Dr. Stone and Undead Unluck series. The manga is currently available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform.

3) Kagurabachi

Chihiro, Kagurabachi's protagonist as shown in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

The Kagurabachi manga is one of the newest Shonen Jump manga entries within the Shonen genre, which started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in late 2023. While the series first gained popularity due to the slew of memes about it, it soon gained an actual fanbase due to its focus on character motivation-driven fights and rapidly improving story and art.

Kagurabachi is written by Takeru Hokazono, currently available for reading on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform with over 45 chapters, following a weekly release schedule.

4) Dandadan

Okarun, one of the protagonists of Dandadan as shown in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu is inarguably one of the most unique and unconventional Shonen mangas currently ongoing. The manga started serialization in April 2021 and has become one of the most promising Shonen Jump mangas now.

The story has an action-centric approach, with advanced aliens and powerful yokai serving as the two main antagonistic forces. Every fight in this manga is unique and follows a certain genre, varying from normal battle Shonen to mecha fights.

Mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu is a former assistant of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, and Kaku Yuuji, the author of Hell's Paradise. Dandadan is currently available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform with 163 chapters.

5) Undead Unluck

Fuuko as shown in the anime (Image via David Productions)

Undead Unluck manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka started its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2020 and received an anime adaptation by Studio David Productions in late 2023.

This Shonen Jump manga title has one of the most interesting and unique power systems, excluding the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, and focuses on multilayered characters and their motivations behind their fights.

The series, available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform with over 218 chapters, follows Undead Andy, who has the power to negate death or any fatal injury inflicted on him, and Fuuko, who negates all good luck via her Unluck ability.

6) Gokurakugai

Tao as shown in the manga (Image via Yuto Sano/Shueisha)

Gokurakugai by Yuto Sano first started serialization in July 2022 is one of the most unique ongoing Shonen Jump mangas. The story follows Tao and Alma, who run a troubleshooting agency within the occult-influenced district of Gokurakugai, inhabited by humans, beastmen, and occult entities.

The story has a rather slow progression but with a lot of interesting characters, character exploration, and well-thought-out fights. The manga is currently available for reading on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and has a total of 20 chapters.

7) Wild Strawberry

Expand Tweet

Wild Strawberry by Ire Yonemoto is one of the most underrated Shonen Jump manga titles that is currently ongoing. The series is set in an apocalyptic Earth that has been ravaged by Jinka, plants that devour humans.

The main cast of the story are humans who have Jinka-like powers. The series focuses a lot on character exploration via fights. Wild Strawberry is available for reading on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform.

8) Kaiju No. 8

Kafka Hibino as shown in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto is another rather underrated Shonen Jump manga title that received an anime adaptation but is yet to receive mainstream popularity akin to the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. The series first started serialization in July 2020 and focuses on Kafka Hibino, who works as a disposal personnel in a Kaiju-infested world.

Kafka Hibino once had aspirations to join the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, but his lack of talent eventually led him to become part of the clean-up crew. Later, Kafka gains the ability to transform into a humanoid Kaiju and tries to achieve his dream of fighting Kaiju by using his newfound ability. It's currently available for reading on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform.

9) Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul has been a staple recommendation among the fans of the Shonen genre. It is one of the few series that is highly praised and acclaimed by fans, despite its anime being considered a bad adaptation of the material.

The story first started serialization in 2011 and has been completed with Tokyo Ghoul: re. This anime has a dark and grounded tone to it, focusing a lot on character conflicts and character exploration. The manga is currently available to read on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform.

10) Mission: Yozakura Family

Taiyo and Mutsumi as shown in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family is an action-centric comedy spy thriller manga written by Hitsuji Gondaira. It first started serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in late 2019 and has become one of the most promising action spy Shonen Jump titles.

The series follows Taiyo Asano, who marries his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura, and thus becomes a part of the Yozakura family—a family of legendary spies. This Shonen Jump manga title, currently available for reading on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform, has also received an anime adaptation by Studio Silverlink.

Final Thoughts

Although many existing fans of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen might recommend titles like Vinland Saga and Gachiakuta, it should be noted that Vinland Saga is not a Shonen Jump manga, and although Gachiakuta is a Shonen manga, it is not a part of the Weekly Shonen Jump catalog. However, a Gachiakuta anime adaptation has been confirmed, with an official trailer.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback