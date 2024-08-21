Chainsaw Man chapter 176: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is set to release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With War Devil Yoru seemingly about to die at Pochita’s hand, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the next installment in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 176 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 176, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 release date and time

Pochita's Hero of Hell form is set to continue its rampage in Chainsaw Man chapter 176 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, September 44, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, September 4, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 176

War Devil Yoru is likely to get a flashback in Chainsaw Man chapter 176 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 began immediately where the last issue ended. Pochita was then spotted by a civilian with the Mouth Devil still on his head chainsaw, causing the civilian to freak out and run away. This caused many others to do the same, while still others rushed at Pochita with what appeared to be ordinary spears. However, once three of them were decapitated and the weapons proven ineffective, they all ran away.

This revealed the Katana Man as the sole person walking towards Pochita, getting ready to transform and attack as he did so. Focus then shifted to three mirrors with each letter in the word “HIT” being written twice on the one mirror per letter. This caused two mirrors to appear on either side of Pochita, where the Aging Devil’s hands emerged. Asa then jumped on Pochita from above with a salmon sword, with all three attacking at the same time.

However, the next thing fans saw was the Aging Devil in hell now missing both of his hands, as well as Katana Man missing both of his full arms. He was also then revealed to be decapitated, while Yoru kicked his body aside and began walking towards Pochita. It was revealed she was also fully armless as Pochita also walked towards her. The issue ended with Yoru kneeling and looking up at Pochita with a traumatized expression as a flashback was set up for next chapter.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 176 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the page border of chapter 156’s final panel transitioning from white into black as the issue ended, it’s almost certain that fans will be getting a Yoru flashback in Chainsaw Man chapter 176. This is the typical artistic transition for flashbacks in the manga medium, and is also what Fujimoto has personally used before in the Chainsaw Man manga specifically.

As for what the flashback will cover, it’ll almost certainly focus on Yoru and the other Horsemen Devils’ battle with Pochita prior to the start of the series. This would make the most sense considering the situation Yoru and the others find themselves in, and would also serve as a means of introducing the Death Devil before her contemporary reappearance.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback