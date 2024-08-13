Chainsaw Man chapter 174: Public Safety's deal with the Aging Devil revealed as Pochita erases more concepts

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 was expected to continue the focus on Pochita in his Hero of Hell form as he presumably continued the fight against Hirofumi Yoshida and the Aging Devil. Officially released on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the issue instead took a very different direction, focusing on some of the political happenings as Pochita’s rampage continues.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 likewise introduced several new characters who are at the top of the Japanese government within the series’ world and are made a unique offer. Lastly, the issue confirms the new Primal Devil as the Aging Devil and sees it make a unique offer to Public Safety and the Japanese government.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 sees Public Safety try to play god via Pochita’s powers

Chainsaw Man chapter 174: True intentions

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 begins with a focus on a building in an unknown location, within which seven older men are meeting. One, who is introduced as Kentaro Ishita and the current Prime Minister of Japan in-series, discusses how transcripts of their meeting say they’ve never heard the word “ear” before, but they don’t remember this conversation.

Hadaji Sakagami, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, claims he checked with a subordinate about this. Per Sakagami, his subordinate claimed all 27 archivists in the Devil Extermination and Disaster Response Divisions are substantiating the erasure and restoration of ears. Minister of Defense Shin Toma then asks what Public Safety thinks it can accomplish with Pochita’s power.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 then reveals that Fumiko Mifune is also present, explaining that Public Safety’s goal is to synthesize human evolution. They aim to do this by using Chainsaw Man’s powers to erase concepts of harmful substances, nations, and more, in turn making civilization even more concrete and advanced.

Pochita's rampage in his Hero of Hell form continues in Chainsaw Man chapter 174 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Toma asks for elaboration, prompting Mifune to reveal that Public Safety has an amicable relationship with the Aging Devil. Mifune explains that while it’s a Devil with the name of a Primal Fear, they’ve had smooth communication and have received a very favorable offer from it as a result of this communication.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 sees Mifune reveal that the Aging Devil has no attachment to life and is likewise willing to be eaten and erased by Pochita depending on the terms of the contract. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yuki Tomoda asks what will change if aging is erased, questioning if mental and physical decline from aging will disappear from all living beings.

Mifune claims they won’t know until after it is erased, elaborating further with the research Public Safety conducted during the three minutes and 50 seconds ears were erased. During this time, hearing didn’t disappear and cell phones and radios still existed. She also adds that ear picks were sold as an arts and crafts product.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174: An unspoken deal

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 sees Tomoda comment on how messy this is, which Mifune agrees with but emphasizes that they’re keeping Pochita’s chaos controlled enough to prove his powers to them. Toma asks for the terms of the Aging Devil’s contract offer, which Mifune claims is the killing of 10,000 children with Japanese citizenship, between infancy and nine years old, in front of mirrors.

The group is stunned silent, prompting Mifune to begin explaining that time is of the essence due to unknown factors like how long Pochita’s state will last, or the possibility of confinement. She asks for a decision as quickly as possible, prompting the former Minister of Finance, Tadashi Hasegawa, to agree to the deal for the group.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 sees Hasegawa explain that his grandson in the private sector is gathering children who were orphaned by Devil attacks and to reach out to them. He then addresses the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Miki Takanashi, saying that if they need more children, his man’s international adoption agents should assemble the rest.

Fans are doubtful of Hirofumi Yoshida's status following Chainsaw Man chapter 174's final page (Image via Shueisha)

Takanashi is visibly shocked at this, but Hasegawa continues explaining that foreign-born children with Japanese citizenship will also work. He emphasizes that 10,000 lives is a small price to pay for Japan’s guaranteed future. Takanashi takes a moment before protesting, but Hasegawa tells him he can in fact do this.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 sees Takanashi glare at Hasegawa, prompting the latter to point out that he has four children of his own. Hasegawa repeats this plainly, clearly implying that his own children will be a part of the deal if he disagrees and spared if he agrees. This convinces Takanashi to comply, prompting Hasegawa to claim they’ll have the 10,000 children within two days and to relay it up the chain immediately.

Mifune, with a satisfied smile on her face, pulls out her phone. A page of panels focuses on her and Hasegawa’s eyes only, before revealing that at that moment, their mouths disappeared, as did those of everyone else in the room. Several others are shown without mouths, as well as an elephant. The issue ends with a panel of Pochita and the headless Mouth Devil, as a caption confirms the Mouth, Snow, Octopus, and Bitterness Devils have all been erased.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174: In summation

Without a doubt, Chainsaw Man chapter 174 is one of the most exciting and enthralling issues of Part 2 and serves as a perfect continuation to this latest string of releases. The implications behind these erasures are truly extraordinary, as is the reveal of the Aging Devil’s plan with Public Safety. While fans were likely expecting a more action-focused issue, it’s almost impossible to be upset by the direction Fujimoto took here.

The issue also does a fantastic job of further establishing Mifune’s role in Public Safety, seeing her take an almost Makima-like position in terms of negotiation with the Japanese Government. While she likely isn’t a Devil herself, it’s almost certain that she is contracted with a very powerful Devil to have such an important role to play here. Without a doubt, Part 2’s climax has begun and is perfectly embodying the chaos that Fujimoto’s manga series is known for.

