Chainsaw Man: Fujimoto told fans what to expect from Fumiko weeks ago (& nobody realized)

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 left many fans heartbroken as it showed Denji being defeated by the mob and Nayuta being surrounded by enemies without anyone to back her up. However, something that surprised a lot of fans was how one of the members of Public Safety, Fumiko Mifune, ran away from the scene and basically left Nayuta for dead, much to the latter's disgust.

This unexpected turn of events sparked strong reactions among Chainsaw Man fans, as many had anticipated Fumiko to stand up for Denji and Nayuta, especially considering her expressed admiration for the protagonist upon her introduction. While this scene created a lot of scorn and frustration towards the character, author Tatsuki Fujimoto probably hinted at her true nature a few chapters prior and no one realized it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto probably hinted at Fumiko's true nature before people even realized

Expand Tweet

Recent chapters of Chainsaw Man have shown Barem burning Denji and Nayuta's apartment and their pets, leading to the protagonist having a breakdown and going back to his Devil form again, although he was eventually weakened and defeated. However, chapter 154 shows Nayuta trying to deal with the angry mob of citizens, only for Fumiko Mifune to run away and leave her to die.

A lot of fans took this moment with a lot of shock since they didn't expect Fumiko to act that way, but author Tatsuki Fujimoto probably hinted at her real nature when Quanxi came back to the story and held several opponents while she asked Mifune to take care of Nayuta and Denji. It was eventually revealed that Fumiko was relying on Quanxi to protect them, and now she had a breakdown when the responsibility was on her.

This is a very realistic moment that shows that not everyone is cut out for the Public Safety job and puts a lot more tension on the plot since no one knows what is going to happen to Nayuta and Denji now. It seems that everything is stacked against them and Fumiko adds fuel to the fire, quickly becoming one of the most hated characters in the fandom because she introduced herself as a Denji fan only to leave them dead.

What can happen in Chainsaw Man now?

Denji has returned to his old ways (Image via MAPPA).

Denji turning into Chainsaw Man once again was a breaking point for the character, and it seems that everything is set for the conclusion of the second part, although several plot points need to be addressed. Nayuta is at risk of being killed at the moment, and Denji seems to have been taken out of commission, so everything seems very complicated at the moment for the main cast.

On the other hand, there is no information regarding the whereabouts of Asa Mitaka, and she is probably the missing piece at the moment. There is also the element of Barem and his Church and the impending threat of the Death Devil and the upcoming apocalypse, which has led to some fans' discussions that there could be a third part, although that is mere speculation at the moment.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 surprised a lot of people with the fact that Fumiko ran away and left Nayuta on her own, with a very strong possibility that she could die. Several fans found this out of character, although the chapter where Quanxi returned highlighted Fumiko's nervous personality and how she wasn't cut out for the Public Safety job.