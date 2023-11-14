Chainsaw Man chapter 148: Quanxi sacrifices herself as Yoru's powers grow stronger

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 was released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Chainsaw Man War arc. With this arc seemingly set up to be one of the greatest in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series so far, fans are incredibly excited to see how the plot continues to develop.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 148 continues immediately from where the last chapter ended, showcasing Denji being accused of being a Fakesaw Man. After a brief focus here, however, fans finally get to catch up with Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, as they deal with a Hirofumi Yoshida, who is seemingly intent on killing them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 sees Asa and Yoru perform their best feat yet

Chainsaw Man chapter 148: Nothing ventured…

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 begins immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Denji being accused of being another Fakesaw Man. Others in the nearby crowd question this, but the old man accusing him is asserting that he knows one when he sees one, claiming Denji could turn at any moment.

The old man continues to insist that “disrespectful kids” like Denji all turn into Fakesaw Men, prompting Fumiko Mifune to show identification that they’re Public Safety Devil Hunters. A civilian then says they saw a Public Safety agent turn into a Fakesaw Man as well, clearly worrying Mifune and the bald Public Safety agent nearby.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 then sees the bald agent ask Denji to show them his chest for their peace of mind, while Denji tries to argue that they don’t have time for this. The old man takes this as a victory, claiming he knew Denji could not be trusted. The bald agent then points a gun at him, while Quanxi pauses for a moment before telling the other three to run.

The bald agent tries to shoot at them after telling them to stop, but Quanxi sticks her arm out and blocks the bullet. The bald agent looks at her with confusion, while Mifune looks back at Quanxi with a sad expression. She tells Mifune and the others to run again, as blood drips from her arm, and the scene shifts back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru versus Hirofumi Yoshida.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148: …nothing gained

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 then shows Yoshida and Asa looking at each other with shocked expressions. This is revealed to be due to the fact that Asa has seemingly blocked Yoshida’s sword with her left hand, and is apparently preventing him from swinging through. However, this could also be Yoshida hesitating to swing through rather than Asa physically stopping him.

Asa whines about the injury, prompting Yoshida to summon the Octopus Devil in an attempt to ensnare Asa and Yoru. However, she calls for the Room 606 sword as this happens, despite not touching the room as she does so. Shockingly, her powers respond to this call, giving her and Yoru a Room 6060 sword, with which they slice out of the Octopus Devil’s grasp.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 also sees Yoru burst out of the Octopus Devil’s grasp, now in control of her and Asa’s body. Yoru marvels at the fact that they turned the room into a weapon without touching it, asserting that their power is growing. Yoshida looks at Yoru in shock, preparing to square off with her.

However, he retreats shortly thereafter, but not before knocking Yoru into a wall. She comments on how losing an arm is going to take some adjustment before jumping out of their now destroyed apartment onto the streets below. Here, Yoru sees the death and destruction before her, giddily laughing and proclaiming that the world finally remembers her, as the issue comes to an end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148: In summation

Despite being a relatively short chapter, Chainsaw Man chapter 148 is one of the most exciting and action-packed segments in recent memory. The return and apparent sacrifice of Quanxi in rapid succession is an exciting development which is bound to tug at readers’ heartstrings and fan their attachment to the fan-favorite character.

Similarly, Yoshida and Asa’s apparent hesitation for killing one another provides a similar level of immediate enthrallment for readers, as does the apparent growth of Yoru and Asa’s powers. Likewise, with Yoru ending the chapter by claiming this wanton destruction is making the world remember her, and in turn fueling her powers, it seems that fans are only exposed to the tip of the iceberg for what they can do.

