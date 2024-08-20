Chainsaw Man chapter 175: Asa and Yoru discover just how frightening Pochita is amidst a deafening silence

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 was expected to bring an end to the problem of Pochita having eaten the Mouth Devil somehow, albeit fans were unsure of exactly how this would play out. Officially released on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the release instead chose to focus on Pochita’s combat with the Aging Devil and others, offering no solution to the current conundrum.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175, though, provided fans what they wanted in the sense of seeing Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru finally get involved in the fight against Pochita. However, it didn’t go quite as well as fans expected, with Pochita’s strength resonating in a chapter utterly lacking any dialogue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 sees Pochita continue to prove why he’s regarded as the strongest Devil

Chainsaw Man chapter 175: Unnervingly silent slaughter

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 began with a civilian peering down into the alley Pochita was in, seeing the monster and immediately running away.

That caused others to look at Potchita as he exited the alley, with most everyone running away. As Pochita looked around, three civilians decided to charge at him with what appeared to be normal spears. These broke off immediately upon making contact, resulting in their wielders being swiftly decapitated.

This was enough to scare off another large group of spear-wielding civilians, revealing Katana Man to be walking towards Pochita as he prepared his own transformation sequence.

As he crouched down in preparation for attacking, the word “HIT” was shown written twice on what seemed to be nearby mirrors. This caused the Aging Devil’s two hands to sprout of mirrors on either side of Pochita, who simply stood still.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 then revealed the final piece of this plan, which was War Devil Yoru striking from above with what appeared to be a salmon sword. All three then rushed at Pochita at the same time, seemingly having him cornered.

However, it was revealed that Pochita instead cut both of its hands off at the wrists, while Katana Man’s arms were sliced at the shoulder.

Katana Man fails to defeat Chainsaw Man yet again in chapter 175 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Katana Man was also decapitated, his headless corpse falling onto Yoru as a result. Yoru came to after this, sweating and seemingly confused.

She kicked Katana Man’s corpse off of her before standing and walking towards Pochita. That led to the reveal that she had now lost both of her arms, with her originally gone right arm now also bleeding again from Pochita’s attack.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 saw Pochita also walk towards Yoru, standing before her as she kneeled down in front of him. Pochita then began approaching her even closer, while Yoru stayed still despite the clear danger.

The issue ended with a look at Yoru’s face and eyes, which conveyed emotions of shock, terror, anger, and awe from realizing just how powerful Pochita truly is. This panel also had black detailing on the borders, teasing the start of a flashback.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175: In summation

While there isn’t much in the way of dialogue within chapter 175, there's nevertheless plenty of plot development, thanks to Pochita’s latest actions and their consequences.

More specifically, it seems Asa and Yoru are being set up to make a desperate, last-ditch effort to fight Pochita. Fans can also expect some sort of Yoru-centric flashback in the next issue, with chapter 175’s final panel of her eyes having its borders fade from white into black.

