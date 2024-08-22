Kagurabachi chapter 46 Spoilers: Chihiro joins hands with the Kamunabi as the Hishaku moves against Enchanted Blade holders

Kagurabachi chapter 46 spoilers are currently making their rounds on the internet and it did not disappoint the fanbase. The latest chapter showed how Chihiro and his crew managed to put an end to the Rakuzaichi festival that had been going on for centuries. He briefly also got his hands on the Shinuchi blade, which he then turned in to Hiyuki and her organization after cutting a deal with her.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 spoilers focus on Chihiro’s deal, which was to join the Kamunabi. However, this isn’t going to be an easy task since they will have to judge him based on his goals, character, and the reason for his willingness to join the organization. Just when things started to ease up, new issues came to light and Chihiro must once again employ Enten on the battlefield.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 spoilers: Chihiro presents himself to the Kamunabi panel

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro Rokuhira appeared in handcuffs in front of the Kamunabi judging panel. The higher-ups as well, as the leaders of the organization, were about to deliberate on letting him join the organization. This was done with the help of Hiyuki since she struck a deal with Chihiro to retrieve the Shinuchi blade. The leaders seemed to be quite interested in Chihiro’s identity and they speculated his connection to Rokushira Kushinige.

While there were discussions on delaying the meeting after Chihiro’s blood test results were out, the council decided to act swiftly since it was nearly impossible to contain the powers of the Shinuchi Blade. The council then wanted to see Hakuri Sazanami’s sorcery powers. However, Hiyuki intervened and stated that he couldn’t do it at that moment in time and she also vouched for his abilities.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 spoilers: Kamunabi is under attack and Chihiro is forced to reveal his true intentions

Hiyuki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

The council also attempted to understand what exactly happened to Kuregumo, which was ultimately destroyed. Some of the leaders took this as a bad omen, and they continued speculating on his identity. Chihiro intervened and told them that it would be fruitful to judge him based on his actions.

He managed to defeat Soujo, put an end to the Rakuzaichi festival, and also succeeded in stealing the Shinuchi Blade. All these tasks were near impossible, and Kamunabi benefitted from the aforementioned outcomes.

Hiyuki vouched for Chihiro and stated that he would bring no harm to the holders of Kamunabi. Soon after, reports of an attack started coming in. They realized that Hishaku was attempting to attack the holders in an attempt to retrieve the Shinuchi Blade. Chihiro was then forced to reveal his intentions with the organization. They realized that he wasn’t going to part with his Enten or the Shinuchi Blade.

However, the Kagurabachi chapter 46 spoilers indicated the desperation of the higher-ups at Kamunabi owing to the recent Hishaku attacks. Chihiro’s handcuffs are removed and he temporarily joins the Kamunabi in an attempt to take down Hishaku together.

