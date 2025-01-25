Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 is set to release on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With a new adventure underway for Marie and Kazuhiro, they’ll likely spend the first part of the next episode coming up with a plan of attack before returning to Marie’s world.

While the upcoming episode is unlikely to have any prerelease leaks or spoilers made available, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 does thankfully have confirmed release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 release date and time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 should focus on Kazuhiro and Marie's next activities in Japan (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, January 31, 2025. Essentially all overseas viewers will also see the episode air sometime during the day on Friday, January 31, but some may instead see it debut very early on Saturday, February 1 locally. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Trending

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, January 31, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4

The fruits of Marie's studious labor should also become apparent in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 (Image via ZERO-G)

Fans will thankfully find themselves with easy access to Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series, which will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this with the release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup in December 2024. However, the platform has yet to announce any alternate language dubs for the series as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 began with Kazuhiro and Marie already back in Japan. The former returned home from work to find the latter hard at work studying Japanese. They had dinner while discussing magic stones of Marie’s world, with Kazuhiro making his intent to go on an adventure to locate one clear. They then fell asleep in bed together that night and returned to Marie’s world like always, where they awoke in the woods.

The pair then made their way to the Ujah Peak ruins via a long–distance teleportation skill of Kazuhiro’s. When they arrived, the area was clearly inspired by Ancient Egypt, complete with a pyramid in the center that served as the ruins. As they arrived, focus shifted to a young beastfolk boy who was seemingly being abused. However, he also had a stone which glowed blue, presumably being one of the magic stones Kazuhiro and Marie were looking for.

As they made their way deeper into the ruins, they came upon an oasis, where they took a brief rest from the heat of the desert. However, they were then attacked by some monsters, which Kazuhiro took care of. Some bandits then arrived, as well as the beastfolk child, who they ordered to do something to Kazuhiro and Marie. The episode ended with the pair dying to a monster summoned by the boy, waking up in Japan for the weekend ahead.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 should open up with a continued focus on Marie and Kazuhiro exploring Japan. Likewise, with Kazuhiro off work due to it being the weekend, the episode may fully dedicate itself to the pair’s day(s) in Japan before returning to Marie’s world in the next installment.

Episode 4 should also introduce some sort of situation to highlight both how Marie is perceived in Japan, and how well she’s adjusting to the culture in terms of its societal expectations. This likewise could serve as a means of introducing romantic conflict into the series, which has been noticeably absent thus far.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback