Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2: Kazuhiro returns Marie to her world, but not for good

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 was expected to see Kazuhiro Kitase attempt to return Marie home, but somehow fail as a means of justifying her staying in Japan. Officially released on Friday, January 17, 2025, the installment instead saw Kazuhiro successfully return Marie to her world.

However, the two also had to deal with the Arkdragon in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2, as they’d reappear in Marie’s world in the middle of its nest. The second installment also addressed a major elephant in the room, in turn highlighting what the overall setting and general approach of the anime’s first season will be.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 confirms an alternating setting for the series’ first season at least

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 began with Marie and Kazuhiro still out in Japan together. She asked what they’d do if she couldn’t return home, to which he said she’d just live with him and he’d show her all of Japan. Marie blushed at this and said she wouldn’t mind, while Kazuhiro dedicated himself to getting her home no matter what. After returning home, Kazuhiro instructed Marie on how to take a bath, which overwhelmed her but nevertheless left her happy.

During her bath, Marie was once again thinking about how lovely it would be to live with Kazuhiro in Japan. He then cooked dinner for them, which was katsudon. She called it the most delicious thing they ate all day, while Kazuhiro explained that food and a drink was all he was ever allowed to take into her world. He then showed her how a flashlight worked, which left her unfazed due to being “acclimated” in her words.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 saw Marie try to figure out why he couldn’t bring anything else, deducing that someone must be deciding what he can and can’t bring over. She then guessed that there must be some meaning or reason for his being able to bring Marie over, suggesting he may have been given some kind of mission. However, they couldn’t think of anyone he spoke to or any unique circumstances for any of his interworld travels.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 goes all in on developing Kazuhiro and Marie's budding romance (Image via ZERO-G)

They then came up with a plan for when they returned to Marie’s world, since they’d spawn back in right in the middle of the Arkdragon’s nest and just get killed over and over. She then referenced tales of Arkdragons taking human form and exploring a town, specifically the port town of Ozloi. This led Kazuhiro to realize something, going to his fridge and smiling after observing something which the audience didn’t get to see.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 then saw the two go to sleep together in Kazuhiro’s bed, trying to match the position they were in when they died in her world. This, of course, necessitated cuddling, leaving both blushing and embarrassed. However, they eventually fell asleep and awakened in Marie’s world in the Arkdragon’s lair. The Arkdragon began attacking them immediately after, but Kazuhiro tried to speak and reason with the dragon.

Kazuhiro then offered the Arkdragon a beer to drink, which successfully got it to respond to him. The Arkdragon agreed to spare them if he explained why the two of them were still alive. The Arkdragon even offered to show them her eggs as they spoke. The Arkdragon then asked what she was smelling, which was his packed lunch. The Arkdragon then used its magic to enter a human form, prompting Marie to call it a draconian.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 then saw the Arkdragon ask for the alcohol and food he brought, offering one of her scales currently on her body in exchange. Kazuhiro then explained that these were goods from his world, prompting her to offer a stone steeped in her blood in exchange for Kazuhiro’s second packed lunch. As they left, she said they could come back again, but had to bring her four packed lunches when they did.

As they left, Marie explained that dragon’s blood is said to cure all illnesses, not knowing what to do with either the stone or the scale. She also explained that it’s in their best interest and that of the Arkdragon to keep this a secret and just hold onto the objects themselves. This led Kazuhiro to realize what caused the civilization that was once the dungeon they were in to fall. He theorized that they tried to take the Arkdragon eggs, prompting it to follow them here.

Marie isn't quite done with experiencing Japan yet as of Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 saw Kazuhiro and Marie theorize that the dragon then fought and chased them all out, eventually claiming the area as her nest. This allowed other monsters to infest it, in turn creating a bonafide dungeon. Marie added that such a theory matches the timeline of the ruins and their fall. She then decides to leave Kazuhiro with both the stone and the scale, saying it would be something they could reflect on in old age.

Kazuhiro then joked that they can brag to their kids about it, causing Marie to blush. As they exited the dungeon, they decided to head to the nearby village of Sissle in order to eat since their packed lunches were taken by the Arkdragon. He added that they need to find an inn to return to Japan, lamenting that they’d separate here. However, the episode ended with Marie saying she’d return to Japan with him, even asking to keep learning Japanese. Likewise.

In summation

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 excitingly confirms that the first season will see Kazuhiro and Marie alternate between their respective worlds. Likewise, fans can expect a blend of both romantic comedy, slice-of-life elements and action fantasy elements to be prevalent throughout the first season. While it’s possible the pair eventually get stuck in one world, it’s at least clear that the near future will see them travel back and forth with each other.

